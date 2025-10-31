Chery giving away R1-million in new export milestone celebration

'Loot in the Boot' will see one entrant walk way with R1-million.

Chery has reached a major global milestone with five million vehicles exported worldwide. To mark the occasion, it is celebrating by giving away R1-million to one customer who purchases a new Chery vehicle between October and December 2025.

Five million exported vehicles

The milestone underscores Chery’s position as one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands and reflects its ongoing commitment to global expansion and customer satisfaction.

Since its establishment in 1999, Chery has grown into a global automotive leader with operations in more than 80 countries and over 10 production facilities.

Exporting five million vehicles marks a significant achievement in Chery’s journey to deliver innovative, intelligent mobility solutions to markets across the world.

“Reaching five million exports is a proud moment for everyone at Chery,” said Tony Liu, CEO of Chery South Africa.

“It represents our commitment to quality, innovation, and the trust our customers place in us across every continent.”

Since relaunching locally in 2021, Chery has quickly become one of South Africa’s top-performing automotive brands.

“South Africa has become one of our most important markets,” said Liu.

“Our customers here have embraced Chery’s value, technology, and design. The R1 million giveaway is our way of thanking them for their incredible support.”

How it works

The “Loot in your Boot” R1 Million Giveaway Campaign

From 1 October to 31 December 2025, every customer who buys a new Chery vehicle from an authorised dealership will automatically be entered into a draw to win R1-million in cash. The winner will be announced in early 2026 once vetted by an external audit company.

