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PODCAST: Bakkie spearheads host of SA-bound Jetour models

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By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

2 minute read

16 May 2026

05:45 am

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F700 also heading for Mzansi, but this SUV will not be the amphibious model.

Chery-owned Chinese carmaker Jetour has made huge strides in a short space of time since arriving in South Africa in 2024.

After starting with the Dashing and X70 Plus on its arrival, the Jetour T1 and T2 has joined the SUV family and especially the latter has been a big sales success.

And yet, the brand is only warming up for a much bigger local onslaught over the next 12 months or so. The first-ever Jetour bakkie, the F700, as well as its SUV sibling, the G700, touch down in 2027.

Jetour bakkie makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s podcast, we look at what Jetour recently showcased in China. Online Motoring Reporter Charl Bosch and Head of Multimedia Shaun Holland was both at the Beijing Motor Show last month and got the see some of the SA-bound cars first-hand.

The F700, which is likely going to be a plug-in hybrid, was on display in Beijing. This hybrid powertrain looks certain to be the combination of the same 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine, 31.4kWh battery pack and two electric motors which produces a total of 1 172kW of power in the G700 SUV.

Holland got the see the amphibious G700 take a “swim” during an exhibition at Yangzi Lake in China. The SUV has a wading depth of 970mm and a six-axis gyroscope system that adjusts the body when going through water.

Local G700 not a swimmer

The standard production Jetour G700 is not a “swimming” car, as the amphibious models are reserved for emergency services. The Jetour bakkie does not feature the amphibious system at all.

Also on display at the Beijing Moto Show was the T8, the new Jetour T-Series flagship. It is unclear if the T8 will find its way to Mzansi.

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