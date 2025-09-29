Petals come off all-new generation Chery Tiggo 8

Available with two frontal designs in China, one example as already been confirmed for South Africa where it will be sold by Lepas as the L8.

Updated periodically, and marketed under a series of names since its world reveal eight years ago, Chery has officially revealed the second generation Tiggo 8 in China which, unofficially, premiered earlier this year via newly established sub-brand, Lepas.

Known so far

Due to arrive in its home market in the fourth quarter of the year, the new Tiggo 8 will have a choice of two frontal appearance, and, unlike the current Tiggo 8 Pro, provide seating for five instead of seven.

ALSO READ: New Chery-owned brand Lepas launched, coming to South Africa

Dimensionally, the newcomer measures 4 749 mm long, 1 880 mm wide and 1 710 mm tall, the former pair representing uptakes of 27 mm and 20 mm over the outgoing model, while height has been reduced by 35 mm.

Tiggo 8, unlike the current Tiggo 8 Pro, will have seating for five only. Image: paultan.org

By comparison, the 2 825 mm long wheelbase represents an increase of 115 mm.

Lepas connection

Revealed only externally without any interior images being disclosed, the Tiggo 8 is expected to be broadly similar to the Lepas equivalent, the L8, inside, which itself will have a product line-up of three models called the L4 and L6 based on existing Tiggo models.

Chinese market Tiggo 8 will have a choice of two frontal designs, the depicted option being the clip sub-brand Lepas will use for its incoming L8. Image: paultan.org

As is known by now, all three Lepas products have been confirmed for South Africa, with the L4 and L8 debuting before year-end, and the L6 following, possibly, in 2026.

The Lepas L8 will essentially be the South Africa’s first sampling of the new Tiggo 8 when it goes on-sale before the end of 2025. Image: Lepas

Locally, the new Tiggo 8 has, so far, not been confirmed for South Africa, but could still arrive in 2026 bearing the second of the two front facia designs not allocated to the L8.

More soon

For the momen, no details are known, however, all will be revealed at the brand’s annual global media conference held in its hometown of Wuhu next month.

Additional information from carnewschina.com and paultan.org.

NOW READ: Chery prices newly shocked plug-in hybrid Tiggo 8 CSH