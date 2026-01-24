PODCAST: Chery’s astronomical local growth to continue in 2026

The arrival of first bakkie and acquisition of Nissan plant in Rosslyn will see Chinese carmaker soar even higher.

In less than five years since it’s local return, Chinese carmaker Chery is one of the leading forces on the South African automotive landscape.

Local new car sales in December place Chery – along with that of sub brands Omoda & Jaecoo, iCaur and Jetour – in the same bracket as the second and third best-selling local brands VW/Audi and Suzuki. Only Toyota, the local market leader for over four decades, sells more cars per month.

Chery’s success in 2025 was led by the popular Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross, which was the top-selling local Chinese car. The GWM Haval Jolion was second and the Omoda C5 third.

Chery makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we analyse Chery’s meteoric local uprising. And look ahead to the future which includes the introduction of the brand’s first bakkie.

After an ill-fated short stint in South Africa almost two decades ago, Chery returned in much better shape in 2021. The manufacturer started with the Tiggo 4 Pro before expanding the SUV range with the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 9 Pro.

The Omoda brand was next up, which debuted in the form of the C5 before the C9 and C7 were added to its portfolio.

Jaecoo was up next with the J7 which has since been joined by the J5.

Lepas on its way

Jetour opened shop locally with the Dashing and XC70 Plus. The T1 and T2 have since joined the line-up.

The all-electric iCaur sub brand is also busy setting up shop in Mzansi. The first three models are the V23, 03T and the V27.

Yet another of Chery brand in the form of Lepas will be introduced to South Africa this year. Its current products are the L4, L6 and L8 SUVs.

In a further boost for Chery’s sales, the brand’s first bakkie will be heading to South Africa this year. With the news that Chery is taking over the Nissan assembly plant in Rosslyn, chances are that the manufacturer could even build the bakkie here.