Motoring

Home » Motoring

PODCAST: Chery’s astronomical local growth to continue in 2026

Picture of Jaco Van Der Merwe

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

3 minute read

24 January 2026

05:35 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The arrival of first bakkie and acquisition of Nissan plant in Rosslyn will see Chinese carmaker soar even higher.

Chery Himla bakkie

The Chery Himla is the Chinese brand’s first bakkie. Picture: Charl Bosch

In less than five years since it’s local return, Chinese carmaker Chery is one of the leading forces on the South African automotive landscape.

Local new car sales in December place Chery – along with that of sub brands Omoda & Jaecoo, iCaur and Jetour – in the same bracket as the second and third best-selling local brands VW/Audi and Suzuki. Only Toyota, the local market leader for over four decades, sells more cars per month.

Chery’s success in 2025 was led by the popular Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross, which was the top-selling local Chinese car. The GWM Haval Jolion was second and the Omoda C5 third.

Chery makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we analyse Chery’s meteoric local uprising. And look ahead to the future which includes the introduction of the brand’s first bakkie.

After an ill-fated short stint in South Africa almost two decades ago, Chery returned in much better shape in 2021. The manufacturer started with the Tiggo 4 Pro before expanding the SUV range with the Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 9 Pro.

The Omoda brand was next up, which debuted in the form of the C5 before the C9 and C7 were added to its portfolio.

ALSO READ: Chery Himla bakkie will count on comfort to bowl SA buyers over

Jaecoo was up next with the J7 which has since been joined by the J5.

Lepas on its way

Jetour opened shop locally with the Dashing and XC70 Plus. The T1 and T2 have since joined the line-up.

The all-electric iCaur sub brand is also busy setting up shop in Mzansi. The first three models are the V23, 03T and the V27.

RELATED ARTICLES

Yet another of Chery brand in the form of Lepas will be introduced to South Africa this year. Its current products are the L4, L6 and L8 SUVs.

In a further boost for Chery’s sales, the brand’s first bakkie will be heading to South Africa this year. With the news that Chery is taking over the Nissan assembly plant in Rosslyn, chances are that the manufacturer could even build the bakkie here.

Read more on these topics

bakkie Chery podcast

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Here’s why social worker thinks Malema should get suspended fine instead of jail time
Courts ConCourt rules on Moroadi Cholota extradition challenge
News ‘We were given three months to leave’: Waterval farm residents allege forced displacement
Politics Will Malema really go to jail, or get a slap on the wrist?
News Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash driver abandons bid for bail

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp