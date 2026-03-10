New Lepas L4 SUV priced at just R299 900

Chery's Tiggo 4 still tops in price war as Lepas L4 downs Jaecoo J5 and Omoda C5 as South Africa's cheapest Chinese SUV.

China’s newest vehicle brand to these shores, Lepas, has launched in South Africa with the first of three planned models.

Founded last year as a means of bridging the gap between Chery and Omoda, the brand describes itself as premium, elegant, sophisticated and technology driven.

What’s in the name?

The Lepas name is derived from “leap” and “passion” – the former referencing a leopard – the official launch in Johannesburg this week involved the L4, which becomes the brand’s entry-level product.

ALSO READ: Where new Lepas brand will fit into Chery strategy

Later to be joined by the L6 and L8, the L4 slots in between the most affordable Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross, with a line-up comprising three derivatives.

The interior is minimalistic with most of the functions being located within the 13.2-inch display. Picture: Supplied.

Three derivatives at launch

On the specification front, the three-model line-up comprises a trio of new trim level denominators; the base Amur, mid-range Javan and the top-spec Pantera.

In terms of spec, the Amur comes standard with the following:

auto on/off headlights;

LED daytime running lights;

16-inch alloy wheels;

electric mirrors;

automatic air-conditioning;

eight-inch digital instrument cluster;

four-speaker sound system;

9.9-inch infotainment system;

keyless entry;

all-around one-touch electric windows;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Taking care of safety and driver assistance assist are:

four airbags;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

traction control;

tyre pressure monitor;

Electronic Stability Programme;

Roll Stability Control;

Hill Start Assist Control;

Hill Descent Control.

The “sit-behind-yourself” test revealed no head or legroom issues. Picture: Supplied.

More and more spec

Building on this, the Javan swaps the 16-inch wheels for 17-inch alloys and the 8.8-inch display for the flagship 13.2-inch. Also gone are the halogen headlights, replaced by LEDs, and the fabric seats, which are now a combination of fabric and imitation leather.

Included further is:

wireless smartphone charger;

multi-function steering;

front parking sensors;

cruise control.

Completing the range, the Pantera receives a six-speaker sound system, voice control, roof rails, push-button start and imitation leather upholstery. Electric and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, rain sense wiper, support for a dashcam and folding electric mirror round the features list off.

The full suite of driver and safety assistance systems include:

six airbags;

540-degree camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Departure Warning;

Lane Keep Assist;

Blind Spot Detection;

Lane Change Assist;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Front Collision Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Lane Departure Prevention.

16-inch and 17-inch alloy wheels available. Picture: Supplied.

Turbo and naturally aspirated options

Up front, Lepas has retained usage of Chery’s familiar 1.5-litre petrol engine in two states of aspiration. In the Amur, the unit is free-breathing and develops 80kW/148Nm.

The only transmission option is a five-speed manual. For the Javan and Pantera, the engine gains a turbocharger and as such, power and torque increase to 108kW/225Nm. A six-speed dual-clutch is the sole gearbox option.

Respective fuel consumption is 6.9-litres per 100km for the Amur and 7.0-litres per 100km for the Javan and Pantera.

First drive impressions

Out on the launch route, the Lepas L4 feels noticeably small and agile and, initially, possibly too compact. This quickly faded as the proverbial “sit-behind-yourself” test revealed no head or legroom issues, the former especially given the inclusion of the sunroof.

As is the norm with the majority of vehicles from the People’s Republic, the interior is minimalistic with most of the functions being located within the 13.2-inch display. Lepas has, however, retained a few physical switches, the most crucial being for the climate control.

Along with proper buttons on the steering wheel, built quality can be seen as impressive for a vehicle in this price range, though, the abundance of black and grey textures doesn’t excite in the way the Lepas L4’s exterior portrays.

What’s more, the use of piano key black finishes on the centre console will require constant cleaning, while the placing of the wireless smartphone charging pad – as on most new Chinese cars – isn’t the most optimal from a safety perspective.

Digital instrument cluster provides all the required information to the driver. Picture: Supplied.

Out on the road

On the move, the Lepas L4 is largely the same with no real fireworks being provided by the forced assisted engine. Switched to the Normal mode, the engine can feel lethargic and not as responsive as one would expect.

Not helping is the usual Chinese vehicle problem of a slow responding accelerator and delayed initial shift from the dual-clutch gearbox.

At speed, road noise is well dampened, however, the firmer than usual ride was suspected to be as a result of the Lepas L4’s tyre pressures having been pumped up. Switched to Sport mode, the Lepas L4 comes alive by being a lot spritelier and the steering a bit heavier for improved feedback.

Also incrementally better are the gear changes, which is otherwise slick once the initial lag disappears. Sadly, no paddle shifters are provided and as a result of the steering column-mounted setup, no traditional override to change gears manually.

Through the bends, the Lepas L4 feels composed, but pushing it results in it becoming nervous and prone to body roll. However, it stands to reason that no prospective buyer will push it to the same limits as some of the media did on the drive.

A six-speed dual-clutch is the sole auto box option. Picture: Supplied.

Conclusion

The first of six new known Chinese brands launching in South Africa this year, the Lepas L4 makes a strong case within the Chery Group when looking at its price.

At a smidgen below R300 000, the Amur will, however, be in the minority given its powertrain and premium of R30 000 over the base Tiggo 4 Pro LiT.

The turbocharged Javan and Pantera are likely to account for the biggest sales despite their premiums, yet it remains to be seen whether buyers will be persuaded in the long run.

Top-spec Pantera has faux chrome tipped exhaust outlets. Picture: Charl Bosch.

Potentially likely to “take their money” is the Lepas L4’s back-up service of a five-year/150 000km warranty, a five-year/75 000km service plan and the first-owner 10-year/1 000 000km engine warranty.

ALSO READ: Six more Chinese vehicle brands heading to South Africa in 2026

Pricing