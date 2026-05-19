Price put on ready-to-work Citroën C3 Hola panel van

Hola will take aim at the Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo and Volkswagen Polo Xpress among the non-SUV based, locally converted panel vans.

Having made its debut at parent company Stellantis’ Media Connect event last year, Citroën has officially confirmed pricing of the Hola panel van based on the C3.

Increased practicality

Based on the entry-level Max variant of the C3, the Hola loses the rear seats in favour of a completely flat floor and a partition separating the cabin from the loading area.

With the rear seat removed and a steel partition behind the front seats, the Hola has a claimed payload of 386kg. Picture: Citroën

The latter essentially being a metal cage-type design, Citroën has also sealed the rear side windows shut and fitted protection bars in front of them, while also blacking off the rear window.

Spec

Accordingly, the C3 Hola has a claimed payload of 386kg and is otherwise identical to the regular C3 Max, bar the added fire extinguisher underneath the passenger’s seat.

The interior and spec is carried over from the normal C3 Max. Picture: Citroën

As such, it has the following as standard:

15-inch alloy wheels;

LED daytime running lights;

electric mirrors;

manual air-conditioning;

multi-function steering wheel;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

10-inch infotainment system;

four-speaker sound system;

height-adjustable driver’s seat;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

tyre pressure monitor;

six airbags;

ABS and EBD; and

rear parking sensors.

Same powertrain

Up front, the normally aspirated 1.2 litre three-cylinder PureTech petrol engine punches out an unchanged 61kW/115Nm.

Compared to the normal C3, the Hola’s rear and side windows have been covered. Picture: Citroën

As with the rest of the C3 range, drive is routed to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel consumption is 5.6 L/100 km.

Price

Unsurprisingly priced below the Max, the Hola retains the five-year/100 000km warranty, but not the two-year/30 000km service plan, which now becomes a paid option.