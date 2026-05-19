Price put on ready-to-work Citroën C3 Hola panel van

Hola will take aim at the Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo and Volkswagen Polo Xpress among the non-SUV based, locally converted panel vans.
Having made its debut at parent company Stellantis’ Media Connect event last year, Citroën has officially confirmed pricing of the Hola panel van based on the C3.
Increased practicality
Based on the entry-level Max variant of the C3, the Hola loses the rear seats in favour of a completely flat floor and a partition separating the cabin from the loading area.
The latter essentially being a metal cage-type design, Citroën has also sealed the rear side windows shut and fitted protection bars in front of them, while also blacking off the rear window.
Spec
Accordingly, the C3 Hola has a claimed payload of 386kg and is otherwise identical to the regular C3 Max, bar the added fire extinguisher underneath the passenger’s seat.
As such, it has the following as standard:
- 15-inch alloy wheels;
- LED daytime running lights;
- electric mirrors;
- manual air-conditioning;
- multi-function steering wheel;
- seven-inch digital instrument cluster;
- 10-inch infotainment system;
- four-speaker sound system;
- height-adjustable driver’s seat;
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
- tyre pressure monitor;
- six airbags;
- ABS and EBD; and
- rear parking sensors.
Same powertrain
Up front, the normally aspirated 1.2 litre three-cylinder PureTech petrol engine punches out an unchanged 61kW/115Nm.
As with the rest of the C3 range, drive is routed to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel consumption is 5.6 L/100 km.
Price
Unsurprisingly priced below the Max, the Hola retains the five-year/100 000km warranty, but not the two-year/30 000km service plan, which now becomes a paid option.
- C3 1.2 Hola panel van – R242 500
- C3 1.2 Max – R274 900
- C3 1.2T Max AT – R317 900
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