Citroën Basalt hits the right comfort notes without breaking the bank

Long-awaited bustle back crossover puts style and comfort ahead of tech-savvy without exceeding R400 000.

Realigned from parent company Stellantis’ premium division to entry-level in 2023, Citroën’s fortunes have dramatically changed over the last three years.

Dramatic change in fortunes

With product sourcing originating in India rather than Europe, the double chevron now ranks as the best-selling Stellantis marque ahead of sister brands Fiat, Opel and Peugeot.

ALSO READ: Long-overdue Citroën Basalt almost ready for South Africa

Comprising the C3 and C3 Aircross, Citroën sales last year topped 6 500 units, a considerable leap over the 877 units from three years earlier.

Although unlikely to please staunch fans, given Citroën’s established reputation as a technological, premium brand rather than one now aimed at developing markets, its turnaround still rates as a success given its limited product range.

Long-awaited arrival

Introduced in 2024, the Basalt increases this to three, not only as a new Citroën product outright but as an entirely different prospect altogether.

Produced alongside the C3 and C3 Aircross at the Tiruvallur plant outside Chennai, the Basalt marks Citroën’s first foray, outside Europe, into the coupe-styled crossover segment.

Basalt becomes the brand’s first coupe-styled crossover on local soil. Picture: Charl Bosch

A concept first seen on the C5 X in Europe five years ago, the Basalt eschews the station wagon appearance for a fastback, almost crossover-type sedan look.

The first non-commercial Citroën vehicle to have a proper name rather than a “C” initial since the Ami quadracycle, the Basalt is also a styling tribute to past models, most notably the first-generation C4 and C4 Cactus when viewed from the front.

Its official launch around the Cradle of Humankind and Hartbeesport this past week came as a surprise despite a few pre-conceived thoughts.

Typical Citroën different

Using the same Smart Car platform as the C3 and C3 Aircross, as well as the European C3, Fiat Grande Panda, and Opel Frontera, the Basalt is typically Citroën-different at first glance.

Both the Plus and Max trim grades are mounted on 16-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

Whereas the familiar frontal design from the Aircross remains, the coupe-inspired sloping roof is the biggest talking point.

An aspect not everyone will appreciate: the overall look is still distinctive, yet “cross-sedan” rather than a traditional crossover.

Colours and space

For South Africa, Citroën has settled on two derivatives, the Plus and the Max, differentiated only by spec.

The Basalt range spans two trim levels and six colour options. Picture: Charl Bosch

Both are equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, wheel arch cladding, LED fog lamps, and LED daytime running lights on the front.

In terms of colours, five hues can be selected from: Polar White, Black Pearl, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue and Garnet Red.

Coupe-like styling still comes with a 470-litre boot. Picture: Charl Bosch

A no-cost option is the two-tone option, in which a black roof contrasts with the body colour across all shades.

As for practicality, boot space is rated at 470 litres without the rear seats folded.

Familiar up front

Up front, the Basalt is equally familiar, as a single engine has been settled upon: the 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech turbocharged petrol engine, outputting 81kW/205Nm.

For the foreseeable future, the unit is only matched to a six-speed automatic gearbox, as there are currently no plans to bring the six-speed manual available in India to South Africa.

Spec

In terms of spec, both the Plus and Max have the following as standard:

folding electric mirrors;

multi-function steering wheel;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

automatic air-conditioning;

two type-C USB ports;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

rear air-conditioning vents;

front and rear armrests;

10-inch infotainment system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The interior has been designed to be as simple as possible, without feeling bargain-basement. Picture: Charl Bosch

Added to the Max is a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-speaker sound system instead of the Plus’ four, and an electrochromic rear-view mirror.

Standard safety and driver assistance systems across both include six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, rear parking sensors, Electronic Stability Control and Hill Start Assist. Included on the Max is a reverse camera.

The drive

Out on the launch route, which only involved the Max, the Basalt’s immediate surprise is its interior.

Nowhere near as quirky as those of the DS or CX, the design is straightforward, neat and uncluttered.

Bucking the trend of touch-sensitive switchgear, all of the various functions are still controlled by physical buttons and dials, with none of the traditional functions located within the infotainment system.

The cabin’s sound ergonomics are further bolstered by upmarket-feeling materials, especially the fabric finishes on the dashboard and the red accents.

As with the C3 and C3 Aircross, the Basalt makes do with a 10-inch infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

In fact, the only gripe involved the same material on the doors feeling cheap and clunky.

Aside from the comfort provided by seats finished in two-tone black-and-grey fabric with a red strip and Citroën embroidery, the Basalt’s main highlight is its ride.

Despite its 180 mm ground clearance, the suspension is yet another throwback to placing comfort above sportiness.

Using what Citroën calls progressive hydraulic cushions, the ride is extremely soft and comfortable, but unfazed by broken or imperfect surfaces.

Aside from the damping feeling akin to floating rather than driving, the Basalt’s steering is heavier than is typically expected in this segment.

Seat comfort is high, and the two-tone finish is especially appealing. Picture: Charl Bosch

While no driving modes are offered, the weightier setup adds to the Basalt’s appeal as it provides good feedback not ordinarily associated with a vehicle of this kind.

As for the drivetrain, the combination of the turbocharged PureTech and auto ‘box makes for a recipe hard to beat.

Whereas the engine punches strong with a good low-down pull and responsive feel, the gearbox is just as slick and not found wanting on the move.

That being said, lower speeds show their Achilles heel as they shift erratically, accompanied by a less-than-ideal, almost dual-clutch-like drag when shifting from second to first.

Conclusion

Stellantis’ repositioning of Citroën as its “budget” brand, while likely to be viewed with some disdain from certain quarters, can be seen as a masterstroke in rewriting its past reputation as a premium but also lacklustre marque that only some gravitated towards.

Putting comfort and ease of use ahead of tech-laden competition from China, the Basalt isn’t the value proposition that buys oodles of gadgets for very little.

Instead, it builds on established Citroën hallmarks without breaking the bank or being overly fussy.

As divisive as its aesthetic might be, the Basalt’s core focuses remain intact, and with its sub-R400 000 price tag in mind, it makes for an impressive package not to ignore.

Price

Included across Basalt models is a five-year/100 000 km warranty and a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Basalt 1.2T Plus AT – R354 900

Basalt 1.2T Max AT – R369 900

NOW READ: Citroën Basalt’s entry ticket to South Africa approved for 2026