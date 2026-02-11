Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross updated – 3 things you need to know

Stellantis' top-selling two local models now feature more standard spec than before.

Stellantis South Africa this month introduced updates to both the Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross model ranges.

These models are not only the French brand’s best-selling local models, but also lead the sales across the entire Stellantis line-up in South Africa.

The three biggest changes see both model ranges gain additional specifications, the C3 range being cut down from two to one model, and the Citroën C3 Aircross getting interior enhancements.

Citroën C3 range trimmed

The Plus variant, which opened the Citroën C3 range, has been dropped entirely. The flagship Max is now the only model left and offered with a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a 1.2-litre turbo mill, along with a six-speed automatic transmission.

In free-breathing guise, the three-pot PureTech mill sends 61kW of power and 115Nm of torque to the front wheels. The blown version produces 81kW/205Nm.

New specifications

Now standard on both model ranges are an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cruise control, push-button start and keyless entry.

These enhancement features, alongside other standard features like 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Citroën C3 Aircross gets new dashboard

The Citroën C3 Aircross gets a revised dashboard and instrument cluster on all variants. Other standard specs include LED daytime running lights, a 10-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and hill-hold control.

The entry-level Pure derivative is only offered in NA 1.2-litre guise mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, with the Max featuring the turbo 1.2-litre mill mated to a six-speed auto box. This model offers a choice of five or seven seats.

Pricing

C3 1.2 Max – R269 500

C3 1.2T Max AT – R311 500

C3 Aircross 1.2 Plus – R294 500

C3 Aircross 1.2T Max AT – R378 900

C3 Aircross 1.2T Max AT (seven-seats) – R388 900

*C3 models include a two-year/30 000km service plan, and the Aircross model includes a four-year/60 000km service plan. All model include five-year/100 000km warranty.