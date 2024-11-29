Citroën adds boost to C3 range with new flagship turbo automatic

Line-up now spans three models with the introduction of the turbo also bringing a handful of change to the rest of the range.

Based on the flagship Max, the newly added flagship C3’s biggest difference resides underneath its bonnet. Image: Citroën

Having made the announcement of a further expansion of the C3 range earlier this year, Citroën parent company, Stellantis, has done exactly that by introducing a first-time automatic variant based on the top-spec Max trim level.

Welcome boost

Aesthetically, the biggest difference resides up front where the familiar three-cylinder 1.2-litre PureTech engine has been boosted by a turbocharger instead of being normally aspirated.

ALSO READ: Citroën increases C3’s footprint with new flagship Max

Developing 81kW/205Nm, the unit is mated exclusively to the mentioned six-speed automatic ‘box that will serve as the sole transmission option despite a six-speed manual being offered in India.

Its torque output being 15 Nm up on the manual though, the C3’s fuel consumption, based on the comparative Indian model, is given as 5.4 L/100 km versus the non-turbo manual’s 5.6 L/100 km.

Spec

Elsewhere, the C3 1.2T Max also gains on the specification front by being the recipient of auto folding electric door mirrors, automatic air-conditioning, Hill Hold Assist, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, two additional speakers for a total of six, and LED headlights.

Carried over from the Max manual is the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, the seven-inch TFT instrument cluster and tyre pressure monitor for the 15-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, height adjustable driver’s seat, front armrest, three USB ports, rear parking sensors and ABS as well as EBD.

In addition, Citroën has also made notable safety changes by equipping the entire C3 range with six airbags instead of the previous two, and Electronic Stability Programme.

What’s more, a name change has also been applied with the entry-level Feel now becoming the Plus.

As with the rest of the range, the turbo has a claimed ground clearance of 180 mm and boot capacity of 315-litres.

Price

Available in a choice of 10 colours, including a no cost dual-tone option, the turbo’s price tag, as with the pair of normally aspirated models’, includes a five-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a two-year/30 000 km service plan.

C3 1.2 Plus – R249 900

C3 1.2 Max – R259 900

C3 1.2T Max AT – R299 900

NOW READ: Citroën C3’s affordable price tag a sight for sore eyes