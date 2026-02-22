Jaecoo claim 1 613 km on a single tank of fuel for their J7 SHS – We think not!

Omoda & Jaecoo are redefining the future of hybrid mobility with their industry-leading SHS (Super Hybrid System) technology.

Omoda & Jaecoo’s plug-in hybrid SHS models have recently undergone extensive real-world testing across 16 countries, including Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.

These trials move beyond laboratory figures in an attempt to prove the global adaptability, durability, and reliability of SHS technology.

Laboratory testing is not real world

The reason to move from the likes of the widely accepted WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) to calculate average fuel consumption is that the numbers achieved this way are too optimistic. It tries to be realistic, but it’s still a controlled test, and not a reflection of how people actually drive.

Jaecoo’s website lists the overall fuel consumption of the Jaecoo J7 SHS at 4.7 litres per 100 km with a 90 km battery-only range. This translates into a theoretical fuel and battery range of 1260 km from the 55-litre fuel tank. All fine and well.

Travel mostly within that 90 km EV range, and recharge every night, and a tank of fuel will last you forever. But I can assure you, hit the highway or the open road, where you don’t have access to a quick charger, and you will be lucky if you get 550 km between tanks. I know, I have tried.

The Jaecoo J7 SHS’s figures get better, not worse

Now this is where the water gets a bit murky. Knowing what I have just told you. You would think that after their travels around the world to achieve real-world credibility. The figures published by Omoda & Jaecoo would be slightly worse than what WLTP claims. But they are not. They are unbelievably a lot better.

This is straight from the media release. “1,200 km+ WLTP comprehensive range: Real-world testing exceeded official figures, recording 1,353 km in the UK, 1,427.5 km in Southeast Asia, and an impressive 1,613.1 km in Mexico.”

Omoda & Jaecoo make brilliantly fuel-efficient cars, but I would take these results with a serious dash of salt, as there is no way these tests reflect the real world you and I might live in and drive in.