Incoming iCaur’s entry-level V23 promises ‘shocking fun’

The retro-styled will open iCaur's product range, and have two-wheel drive as standard, with the option of a dual-motor all-wheel drive variant.

Its South African operations starting in May, iCaur will become the second of six confirmed new Chinese vehicles debuting this year.

Chery founding

Arriving after sister Chery-owned brand Lepas, whose sales kick-off next month, the dedicated new energy vehicle division of the former also becomes the fifth sub-brand, the others being Omoda & Jaecoo and Jetour.

ALSO READ: What to expect? Chery-owned iCaur officially launching in May

Established in 2023, which makes it one of China’s newest automotives brands, its South African product range will, initially, comprise two fully electric models; the V23 and the 03T.

Planned to arrive near year-end is the range-extending electric V27, with a similar REEV version of the 03T expected at a later stage, possibly only in 2027.

The ‘route’

Known as iCar in its home market, but renamed in export markets over trademark conflicts, the inclusion of a “u” hasn’t impacted on its name still being pronounced as “i-car” instead of “i-core”.

Devised as a tech-savvy brand, with an added emphasis on customisation and individualism, The Citizen had the opportunity to sample both last week, with the V23 being the first subject.

Due, however, to both model being homologation units, the short drive took place within the confines of the office park where iCaur’s head office is located.

V23 in detail

Confirmed to be the model that opens iCaur’s product range up, the V23 made its first showing at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year as part of the brand’s public reveal.

Described as a stylistic tribute to the Toyota Land Cruiser 60-series and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the V23 rides on a unibody platform called S5X, and with a claimed ground clearance of 210 mm.

Entry-level rear-wheel drive V23 will ride on steel wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

Its departure angle is 41° and approach angle 42°. The claimed breakover angle is unknown.

Dimensionally, the five-seat V23 measures 4 220 mm long, 1 915 mm wide and 1 845 mm tall. Its wheelbase is 2 735 mm.

Although initially described as a hardcore off-roader, the lack of locking differentials and a low range transfer case counts against the V23, despite its still commendable ground clearance.

Power of two

As in China, South Africa will have two powertrain options; a single motor rear-wheel drive, and a dual-motor with all-wheel drive.

At the preview drive, both could be sampled – the dual-motor, unsurprisingly, spritelier and more responsive with little in the way of lag.

Interior continues the retro theme with a combination of touch and physical switchgear. Picture: Charl Bosch

For the former, power comes from a 59.9-kWh battery pack powering the 100kW/180Nm motor mounted on the rear axle. The claimed range is 401 km according to China’s CLTC measurements.

With a second motor present on the front axle, plus a larger 81.7-kWh battery, the all-wheel drive V23 develops 155kW/292Nm, which allows for a claimed CLTC range of 550 km.

In both instances, the V23 supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging up to 3.3 kW, and DC charging between 85 kW and 104 kW.

Spec

While final spec is still to be announced, both were noted with a 15.4-inch infotainment system, LED headlights, a wireless smartphone charger, physical buttons for the climate control, electric front seats and a suite of safety and driver assistance system.

All V23s receive a drive mode selector with at least four settings, plus a 15.4-inch infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

Also standard is a drive mode selector with four settings; Eco, Comfort, Sport and Individual. On the all-wheel drive, iCaur has made two additional settings standard: Slippery and Offroad.

The drive

Out on the short drive, with speed in the office park restricted to 40 km/h, the V23 felt spacious, comfortable and the inclusion of physical buttons a big welcome.

Front seats are electrically adjustable and with heating plus ventilation functions. Picture: Charl Bosch

In typical EV fashion, the steering felt overly light, though, it becomes a touch heavier and with slightly more feedback in Sport mode.

Spacious

Adding to the spacious interior is the boot, which can be configurated “normally” or by removing the false floor to reveal a deep recess.

NOW READ: iCaur’s boxy and ‘tribute’ models previewed ahead of 2026 launch