Porsche revives S moniker as mid-spec all-electric Cayenne variant

Left out from the official launch line-up last year, Porsche has brought back the S version as, once again, the intermediate derivative of the now-electric Cayenne range.

Mid-level power

Positioned between the base and Turbo variants, the S retains the 113-kWh battery pack, but with reduced power and torque compared to the latter.

Still with dual motors, the S outputs 400 kW, which increases to 490 kW with launch control activated. In addition, the Formula E-style push-to-pass system frees up 90 kW for 10 seconds.

Producing 100 kW more than the base model, without launch control, the S will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and hit 250 km/h.

The claimed range is 653 km, with DC charging support up to 400 kW. Using this will require a waiting time of 16 minutes to charge from 10%-80%.

Outside and underneath

Aesthetically, the S builds on the base Cayenne by receiving 20-inch aero alloy wheels, black badges and a new colour called Mystic Green Metallic as part of the optional interior style package.

Standard on the S are 20-inch aero alloy wheels. Picture: Porsche

New on the dynamic side is the Active Ride air suspension and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes with yellow brake calipers.

While the Sport Chrono Package is also included, the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus is a cost option.

Optional interior style package

As part of the interior style package, the Comfort seats retain their electric adjustability, but receive a bespoke black and Delgada Green leather trim.

The green theme continues with Izabal Green decorative alloy inserts and Delgada Green stitching on the black leather-trimmed GT steering wheel.

Basic interior has not changed from the entry-level unbadged Cayenne. Picture: Porsche

Anodised aluminium door sills with green illumination, black floor mats with decorative edging and stitch work, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur letting on the centre console and further Delgada Green accents round the changes off.

Not South Africa, yet

Still to be priced, the Cayenne S, as with the rest of the Cayenne Electric range, has not yet been approved for South Africa.

