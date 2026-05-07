Huawei unveils new Watch Fit 5 Pro and Nova series smartphones in Bangkok

As of early 2026, Huawei stands as a dominant force in the global smartwatch market.

While many tech companies have focused on the rapid expansion of smartphone technology, Huawei has deliberately shifted the spotlight, unveiling its latest fitness watch as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its position in the global wearable technology market.

The Huawei Watch Fit Pro, together with other products including the Nova 15 series, was launched at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok on Thursday, 7 May.

Smartwatches

As of early 2026, Huawei stands as a dominant force in the global smartwatch market, consistently ranking within the top two alongside Apple while steadily expanding its market share.

Its strategy targets both the premium and performance segments, placing it in direct competition with established players like Garmin and Samsung through feature-rich, high-end devices.

The showcase introduced the Huawei MatePad Pro Max, nova 15 Max, Watch Fit 5 Series, and Watch Kids X1, among other innovations.

More than a hardware reveal, the event underscored Huawei’s ambition to build a smarter, more seamlessly connected ecosystem that spans devices and user experiences.

Watch Fit 5

Smart wearables took centre stage with the Watch Fit 5 Series, which refines Huawei’s signature square design through sleeker aesthetics, guided workouts, and advanced sports tracking across cycling, golf, trail running, and tennis.

The Watch Fit 5 Pro positions itself as a stylish yet performance-driven alternative within a crowded market, bridging the gap between Apple’s tightly integrated premium ecosystem, Garmin’s rugged, athlete-focused devices, and Samsung’s design-forward Galaxy Watch lineup.

Huawei’s approach emphasises versatility, aiming to appeal to both fitness enthusiasts and everyday users.

Competition

Competition remains intense across the segment. Apple continues to lead with seamless iOS integration and a polished user experience, though battery life remains a common limitation.

Huawei responds with longer endurance and more competitive pricing, appealing to users prioritising longevity and value.

Garmin retains its edge among serious outdoor athletes due to its advanced GPS accuracy and durability. However, its bulkier designs can be less practical for daily wear, giving Huawei an advantage with its slimmer, lighter profiles that blend fitness and lifestyle use.

Samsung, meanwhile, offers strong Android integration and refined aesthetics. Huawei counters with deeper health tracking capabilities, specialised sports modes such as golf and trail running, and a more balanced mix of performance and everyday usability, positioning itself as a well-rounded alternative across ecosystems.

The Watch Kids X1 added a different dimension, introducing playful innovation with a detachable body, interactive AR features, and an 110° ultra-wide front camera, designed to make technology more engaging and accessible for younger users.

Other products

The MatePad Pro Max sets a new benchmark for flagship tablets, combining refined design with near PC-level productivity.

Weighing just 499g and measuring 4.7 mm thin, it features a 13.2-inch 3K ultra-HD flexible OLED PaperMatte display, delivering immersive clarity in an exceptionally lightweight form factor.

The nova 15 Max highlights Huawei’s growing ambition in the competitive midrange smartphone segment, particularly in South Africa, where value-driven devices dominate consumer demand.

Nova series

The Nova series has historically performed strongly in this category by balancing design, camera performance, and battery life at accessible price points.

In a market where brands like Samsung, Huawei, and Honor aggressively compete for midrange dominance, the Nova lineup enters a crowded field shaped by affordability and performance expectations.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series continues to lead in local sales volume, while competitors such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and HONOR offer feature-rich alternatives in similar price tiers.

Huawei differentiates the Nova 15 Max through endurance and hardware, featuring a large battery, durable design, and strong camera capabilities, appealing to users who prioritise longevity and multimedia performance.

However, it must still navigate challenges such as the absence of Google Mobile Services, which can influence purchasing decisions in a market where ecosystem compatibility remains a key factor.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei Watch Fit series is set to launch in mid-May in South Africa, retailing for R3,499, while the Huawei Watch Kids X1 is expected to debut in mid-August 2026, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

The MatePad Pro Max will not be available in the South African market.

The Huawei Nova 15 Max is scheduled for release in early June 2026, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.