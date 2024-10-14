Mini swaps combustion for electric with latest pair of JCW models

Brand's performance division becomes electric for the first time with the Cooper S E and Aceman S E serving as bases.

First ever electric JCW models use the three-door and Aceman Cooper S E models as base. Image: Mini

Effectively previewed by the JCW Trim applied to the standard Cooper S E at the end of last year, Mini has officially showcased the first proper pair of electric John Cooper Works (JCW) models at the Paris Motor Show.

Most powerful pair of Minis

Not only based on the Cooper S E once again but also on the Aceman, both feature more powerful versions of the regular 54.2-kWh battery pack, albeit with a reduced range of below 400 km.

ALSO READ: Mini Aceman comes out of hiding as EV-only ‘junior Countryman’

Called the John Cooper Works Electric in the case of the three-door hatch and the more conventionally titled Aceman John Cooper Works, the mentioned uptakes come to 190kW/350Nm, or 30kW/20Nm more than the regular Cooper S E variants.

In both instances, Mini has limited the top speed to 200 km/h with the hatch getting from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and the Aceman in 6.4 seconds.

John Cooper Works Electric becomes the most powerful current generation Mini on-sale. Image: Mini

Unlike the only other JCW model, the Countryman, drive is routed to the front wheels, with respective claimed ranges of 371 km and 355 km – 31 km and 51 km less than the respective Cooper S E models.

New inside, outside and underneath

Externally, the hatch and Electric receive the John Cooper Works specific bumpers and door sills, the red, white and black JCW logos, a gloss black finish on the sealed grille, standard LED headlights, red-and-black diffuser accents and a black finish on the rear spoiler, side skirts and C-pillar.

Aceman JCW will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. Image: Mini

Along with the traditional two-tone JCW roof, both get model specific alloy wheels 18-inches in diameter on the hatch and 19-inches on the Aceman wrapped around what Mini calls “high performance” tyres.

Dynamically, Mini has fitted both with a JCW tuned suspension, revised steering and sharper brakes, while also adding an overboost function in go-kart mode that unlocks an additional 20 kW for short bursts.

Interior has received a number of subtle changes. Image: Mini

Inside, the changes are comparatively minor but easy to spot in the form of JCW seats trimmed in black synthetic leather with knitted fabric inserts and red stitching, ambient lighting, and black-and-red knitted decorative inserts on the dashboard.

Not for us… yet

Build at the Zhangjiagang plant in China alongside the Cooper E and Cooper S E instead of the Oxford facility in the United Kingdom that only produces combustion variants, the John Cooper Works Electric and Aceman JCW will both go on-sale next year with pricing to be announced then.

For the moment though, neither have been confirmed for South Africa.

