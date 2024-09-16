Volkswagen’s North American ‘T-Cross’ extensively refreshed

Wolfsburg's smallest Stateside SUV, the Taos' changes are more than skin deep as the DSG transmission has been replaced by a torque-converter Tiptronic.

Less than a month before its fourth year of continues production, Volkswagen has removed the wraps from the heavily updated Taos that opens-up its SUV range in North America.

The Americanised version of the Tharu sold in China, and therefore related but not a rebadged version of the T-Cross, the Mexican-made Toas not only gains a complete aesthetic overhaul, but also drivetrain changes in the form of a new transmission.

Taking after Tiguan

Conforming to a styling language derived from the new Tiguan, the Taos’ external changes comprise a thinner grille and new LED headlights connected by a central illuminated light bar, a new bumper and a more prominent air intake.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen Taos revealed as North America’s T-Cross

At the rear, the Tiguan touches continue in the design of light clusters, now also connected by an illuminated light bar. As with the front, the Volkswagen badge at the rear gains illumination.

Riding on new alloy wheels measuring between 17 and 19-inches, the Toas retains the black styling package as an option on the mid-range SE, but with a choice of three new body colours; Momentum Grey, Monterey Blue Pearl and the depicted Bright Moss Green.

Inside

While the MQB platform goes without any change, inside, all models – the base S, SE and top-spec SEL – jettison the integrated 6.5-inch and eight-inch infotainment systems for a new freestanding eight-inch complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

While cloth upholstery features on the S and imitation leather-and-cloth on the SE, the SEL boasts black, grey or blue leather seats, with the final change being the new touch-sensitive panel for the climate control on all grades. The 12.3-inch digital instrument is, however, standard across all grades.

Standard across all models is a new eight-inch infotainment system. Image: Volkswagen USA

As with the Jetta, Volkswagen’s I.Q. Drive range of safety and driver assistance system are included on all derivatives from the start.

These comprise front and rear parking sensors, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist and the semi-autonomous Travel Assist.

More power, no more DSG

Up front, the 1.5 TSI Evo engine has been kept, but fitted with a larger intercooler, updated piston rings and fuel injectors, a new particulate filter and a revised turbo housing to produce 128 kW from the previous 118 kW.

Alloy wheel sizes range from 17-inch to 19-inches. Image: Volkswagen USA

While torque seemingly appears unchanged at 250 Nm, its delivery to the front or all four wheels now goes via an eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox in place of the seven-speed DSG.

Cannot have it

Set to go on-sale before year, the Taos will remain bound to North America as plans to offer the T-Cross never received consideration to its sizes, engines and focus on Europe.

As such, the Toas will also not available in South Africa as, apart from being left-hand-drive, it would have possibly clashed with the T-Cross on price had been sold locally.

NOW READ: Still cannot have it: Volkswagen puts restyled face on Jetta