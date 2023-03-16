It’s happening: Volkswagen confirms smaller than Polo EV by 2027

Charl Bosch

An even smaller electric ID model, tipped to be the eventual replacement for the up!, has been mentioned by Volkswagen as heading for introduction sometime in 2027.

Fit where?

Tentatively called the ID.1, the newcomer will take-up station below the newly revealed ID.2all and if projections by Wolfsburg prove accurate, retail from as low as €17 000 (R331 168) once production actually commences.

Besides the up!, whose lifecycle is projected to come to an end by 2025, the ID.1 will serve as the base for the replacements of the Skoda Citigo and Seat Mii, both rebadged version of the Volkswagen sold in Europe until 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Not so easy

In an interview with Britain’s Autocar hours before the reveal of the ID.2all on Wednesday evening (15 March), Volkswagen Group Passenger Brand boss, Thomas Schäfer, admitted that the price projection of the ID.1 is presenting the automaker with a series of challenges as it works on making an affordable EV while still turning a profit.

Headed-up by Skoda, with the new MEB (Modular Electric Drive) Entry platform confirmed to provide the ID.1’s foundation, the former head of Volkswagen South Africa said “it’s not an easy game at all”.

He, however, admitted that commitment to the project has been given and “that we all have to embrace and we’re working on at full steam ahead. In the next couple of months, we will be reporting on this”.

In spite of the challenges, Schäfer said some leverage will come from the use of the MEB Entry platform and more than likely a smaller battery that currently produces 166 kW in the ID.2all.

“We can do a lot in terms of economies of scale. Within our volume brand group, we’re producing four vehicles along with Cupra and Skoda. That volume will help us to bring prices down to be competitive and also still make money,” Schäfer said.

New MEB Entry platform underpinning the ID.2all will also be used for the ID.1 as the expected replacement for the MQB A0 currently used by the Polo.

Anticipated to be called the Cupra Urban Rebel now that Seat’s performance division is also tasked with EVs, the ID.1 will effectively replace not only the up! but entry-level versions of the Polo once its production run reportedly at the end of next year.

Polo or not?

In accordance with comments made earlier this month though, Schäfer said a decision regarding the Polo name hasn’t been made in spite of rumours already suggesting it could be carried over as the nomenclature for the ID.1

“The Polo is very successful and one of our icons, and we’re going to use that vehicle concept in the future as well. Whether we use the same name of the vehicle we don’t know yet. We’re currently working on those iconic names into the future to make sense of the product line-up,” Schäfer told Autocar.

No-no for South Africa for now

As is well-known by now, the decision to end in the Polo in Europe won’t impact on sales in South Africa as Volkswagen has reaffirmed its commitment to it and the Polo Vivo, both built at the Kariega plant, formerly Uitenhage, in the Eastern Cape, beyond 2025.

A third model, still only known as a “SUV-type” vehicle at present, is anticipated to join the pair at some stage this year should approval go through.

