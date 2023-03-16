EV ‘Polo of the future’ Volkswagen ID.2all revealed

Charl Bosch

Volkswagen has overnight revealed the latest member of its all-electric ID family in concept form widely expected to replace the Polo in 2025.

The work of Wolfsburg’s new Head of Design Andreas Mindt – who replaced Jozef Kaban earlier this year following the designer famed for the Bugatti Veyron being dismissed after penning a concept universally disliked by the automaker’s management and its boss Thomas Schäfer – the ID.2all is said to have the same level of space as a Golf, but at the price of a Polo.

Indeed, Volkswagen has hinted that the eventual production ID.2all will cost from €25 000 (R488 210), a figure it has admitted had been a challenge to come to compared to a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle.

The breakdown

Stylistically heavily inspired by the current Polo, but not a simple “copy-and-paste” job, ID.2all also debuts Volkswagen’s latest all-electric MEB platform called MEB Entry that will replace the Polo’s MQB A0 architecture in the long-run.

An evolution of the regular MEB used by the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7, and ID.Buzz, the MEB Entry will eventually serve as base for the models lined-up to replace the Skoda Fabia and Seat Ibiza, which at present, also use the MQB A0.

As such, the dimensions of the mentioned replacements will no doubt be identical to that of the ID.2all, which measures 4 050 mm long, 1 530 mm high and 1 812 mm wide. The rated wheelbase is 2 600 mm and according to Volkswagen, boot space ranges from 490-litres to 1 330-litres with the rear seats down.

Golf 7 has played in a part in the final design.

Golf 7 influence

Despite the three-door appearance as a result of the rear door handles being integrated into the C-pillar, the ID.2all is unlikely to offer less than five-doors, although according to Mindt, “the C-pillar is the backbone of the Volkswagen design”.

He elaborates by saying, “the window shoulder, the feature line underneath it and the side sill must establish a positive tension together with the front end”.

Admitting that the Golf 7 played a part in the ID.2all’s design, Mindt further revealed that the current Polo-inspired front-end had been intentional as “likeability” and “excitement” were identified as two factors that had to be incorporated.

Interior a complete departure from that of the Polo and Golf.

“The front of the ID.2all is characterised by upwardly rising elements. It is important for us that the front of a Volkswagen shows a human expression. Just like the ID.2all,” the former Head of Design at Audi and Design Director at Bentley continued.

Modern and minimalistic

Said to pay homage to the Beetle in addition to the Golf and Polo from the outside, the interior of the ID.2all ushers in a new look with a minimalist design and focus on modernisation as well as connectivity.

While it remains to be seen which elements will make it into the final production model, the key features include the flowing dashboard, a thin centre console housing the rotary transmission dial selector and two expansive displays; a 10.9-inch for the instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch for the infotainment system.

Boot space said to measures between 490-litres to 1 330-litres.

In addition to a new steering wheel, and in-line with comments made by Schäfer last year, the much criticised touch-sensitive buttons on the wheel depart in favour of a pair of physical roller switches, while the materials, another point of recent ID dissatisfaction, are to have been significantly upgraded.

EV that knocks-out GTI

The biggest focus point though is the drivetrain. Mounted on the front axle and not the rear as in the ID.3, thereby making the ID.2all front-wheel-drive, the unspecified battery pack produces a combined 166 kW of power, 19 kW more than the present-day Polo GTI.

Top speed is limited to 160 km/h with Volkswagen claiming a 0-100 km/h sprint in seven seconds, a range of 450 km and a waiting time of 20 minutes from 10-80% using a fast charger up to 170 kW. Standard from the outset though is an 11 kW charger.

Seats come better materials that has blighted recent ID models.

When?

Forming part of a mass ten electric vehicle roll-out before 2026 as Volkswagen heads towards an all-EV future by 2030, the ID.2all will no doubt be slightly toned down inside and out once production kicks-off.

Despite Volkswagen not mentioning the actual start of assembly, reports are that mid-2025 seems favourable as Polo production is reportedly set to end at the conclusion of 2024.

As already known though, the ID.2all replacing the Polo in Europe won’t have any initial impact on South Africa as Volkswagen last year announced ongoing production of that and the Polo Vivo at is plant in Kariega, formerly Uitenhage, for the local market beyond 2025.

