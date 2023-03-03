Focus on EVs will see Volkswagen end Polo and T-Cross by 2025

Charl Bosch

With the announcement last month that the Golf will be renewed for a ninth generation in 2028, Volkswagen will reportedly embark on a mass product restructuring as it heads towards an all-electric future before 2030.

Fresh from launching the facelift ID.3 this week, and after debuting the ID.7 in Las Vegas two months ago, three of Wolfsburg’s most popular models will reportedly depart before the Golf 9 becomes an reality.

Four years of change

Despite the Passat being carried for another generation, albeit only as an estate, along with the currently-being-tested all-new third generation Tiguan, both the Polo, T-Cross and the Taigo will become obsolete within the next four years.

ALSO READ: On again? Volkswagen Tarok a candidate for local assembly

Although Volkswagen South Africa assured the future of the Polo beyond 2025 for the local market last year, subsequent comments by Volkswagen Brand Passenger Vehicle boss, Thomas Schäfer, about the Polo being dropped in Europe, has, seemingly, been confirmed by a new report from Spain’s motor.es.

Accordingly, the Polo’s departure will take place at the end of next year followed by the T-Cross in 2025 and then the Taigo in 2027.

New EV platform

It, therefore, means that the T-Cross, revealed in 2018, will most likely only be around for a single generation as it, together with the Polo on which it is based, will make way for the all-electric ID.2 that will ride on a revised version of the dedicated electric MEB platform called MEB+.

T-Cross production, in Europe, will come to an end in 2025.

“We had a very good plan, where we thought EU7 was an insurmountable hurdle that will accelerate electrification. And that basically replaces the combustion engine in small vehicles like the Polo, as cars become so expensive, there is no point carrying on,” Schäfer told Britain’s Autocar at the Los Angeles International Auto Show last year.

The implementation of the mentioned Euro 7 regulations, which calls for a total emissions figure of 95 g/km C02 across a manufacturer’s entire line-up, is expected in 2025 followed 10 years later by the complete banning of petrol and diesel vehicles sales in Europe.

Polo name stays but…

Like the Golf, motor.es states that the Polo name will be retained, though for a completely different model that remains under wraps for now.

A facelift will be afforded to the current eighth generation Golf in 2024 before the ninth generation premieres in 2028.

A replacement for the Taigo, the twin of the South American Nivus, wasn’t mentioned with the chances of it receiving a successor also being unknown.

Reportedly, testing of the MEB+ architecture is also already underway with not only Volkswagen products, but also Skoda, Seat, Cupra and certain Audi models expected to use it once production commences.

Until then, expect the Polo to receive one final comprehensive upgrade in Europe before bowing out after what will be 49 years.

Taigo will live on until the end of 2027

South Africa safe past 2025

As is known by now, a third model will be produced alongside the Polo and Polo Vivo in South Africa at Volkswagen’s Kariega Plant in the Eastern Cape, identified only as having an SUV bodystyle and produced in no other country.

“The body shape is not that decisive, but as soon as we are clear on the model and the business case is presented in a way that it gets prioritised for our global investment decision, then we can tell you,” Schäfer remarked at a media briefing in November.

Despite it being reported in January that the mystery model could potentially be the production version of the long delayed Tarok bakkie, an official announcement by Volkswagen South Africa has, so far, not been made.

Watch more videos from The Citizen Motoring: