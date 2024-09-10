Legendary F1 design guru Adrian Newey joins Aston Martin [VIDEO]

Newey said his aim is to turn Aston Martin into world champions.

The legendary F1 designer will start his new job in March 2025. Picture: X/@AstonMartinF1

Aston Martin has confirmed the signing of Formula One design guru Adrian Newey as managing technical partner and a shareholder of the team.

The move is a massive boost for Aston Martin as Newey is widely considered the greatest technical mastermind of his generation.

Newey committed his long-term future to the British outfit after it was announced earlier this year that he would be leaving Red Bull Racing.

Watch Adrian Newey speaking about why he joined Aston Martin F1

Live from AMR Technology Campus



Join us live to hear from the team at 1100 BST.https://t.co/evavOJl1Vx September 10, 2024

Joining Aston Martin

The legendary F1 designer will start his new job in March 2025.

Speaking at the announcement at Aston Martin’s Silverstone headquarters on Tuesday, Newey said he joined the team because he needed a new challenge.

“I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that Lawrence [Stroll] brings to everything he is involved with. Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team,” he said.

Newey said his aim is to turn Aston Martin into world champions.

“Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal.

“Next to Ferrari, Aston Martin is the most iconic brand across the world. It’s got such a presence and feel to it,” Newey said.

ALSO READ: Gayton McKenzie vows to bring F1 to South Africa

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

The 65-year-old Newey will have access to a brand-new factory, including a new wind tunnel and in-loop simulator.

Newey will work with the team’s drivers, Aston Martin executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll’s 25-year-old son, Lance, and two-time world champion 43-year-old Fernando Alonso.

Alonso believes Aston Martin is the “team of the future” in Formula 1 following Newey joining the team.

“It’s an incredible day for the team. Lawrence’s vision is taking shape with this building with Adrian, Honda, Aramco, a new wind tunnel, you know, so definitely the team of the future, I would say.

“For me, it’s going to be an incredible opportunity professionally to work with Adrian and to keep wearing this green colour, which I’m very proud to be part of,” Alonso said.

“This is huge news,” said Lawrence Stroll. “Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game — and I am incredibly proud that he is joining Aston Martin.

F1 championship

Lawrence Stroll was visibly elated with Newey joining the team.

“It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.”

Newey, who will reportedly earn up to £30 million (R702 million) a year, has built a reputation as the greatest F1 designer in history after winning 12 drivers’ championships and 13 constructors’ titles in a career that spans the Williams, McLaren and Red Bull teams.

Red Bull announced in early May that Newey would be leaving the world champions and would step back from design duties.

Aston Martin is currently fifth in the constructors championship heading into the final stretch of the season.

ALSO READ: SA’s next F1 champ? SA driver does a Scheckter in Sweden