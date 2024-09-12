Regional Extreme Festival gets back into gear at Zwartkops

Fifth round of this year's series returns to the tar of Zwartkops after an almost three month long winter hibernation.

The BMW M Performance Parts races will bring 48 cars to the party. Picture: Brandspotential.

One of the year’s highlights will arrive for privateer inland circuit racers this Saturday, when the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria will host the fifth round of the 2024 Regional Extreme Festival.

Making the event more special than usual will be the series’ only endurance race of the year.

Endurance centrepiece

The ATS 200 for Ferro Energia 111 Sports and Saloon Cars will see 38 competitors tackling a 200-kilometre race with a mandatory three-minute pit stop.

The annual event always takes competitors out of their comfort zone, with the tight and twisty Zwartkops layout expected to place a premium on tyre and brake conservation, rather than outright pace.

Saturday’s premier ATS 200 race for Ferro Energia 111 Sport and Saloon Cars could be won by Wouter Roos and Stuart Mack in their Volkswagen Polo. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Tin-top veterans Wouter Roos and Stuart Mack (Volkswagen Polo) should start among the pre-event favourites, challenged by people like Dawie Olivier (BMW 325i), George Economides (Volkswagen CitiGolf Turbo), Mark du Toit (BMW Z4), Melanie Spurr/Elna Croeser (Volkswagen Golf GTI), Lenard Archer (Hyundai Getz) and Piet Potgieter (Volkswagen CitiGolf).

BMW action

The event’s largest entry will belong to the BMW M Performance Parts brigade, with 48 competitors to face the starter.

Leon Loubser (325i) should be the man to beat, facing off against drivers like Andreas Meier (318i STC), Renier Smith (M3 Turbo), Oz Biagioni (M3), Nek Makris (335i), Bob Neill (M3 Turbo) and Ryan Naicker (M3 Turbo).

Supercars

Julian Fameliaris (Chevrolet Corvette) will be the Mobil 1 V8 Supercar pre-event favourite. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The day’s quickest lap times should be produced by the Mobil 1 V8 Supercar category, with top drivers to include championship leader Julian Familiaris (Chevrolet Corvette), Franco di Matteo (Jaguar XK8), Warren Lombard (Ford Mustang), Thomas Reib (Chevrolet Lumina), Terry Wilford (Ford Mustang) and Steve Herbst (Chevrolet Corvette).

Cape Town visitors

They will be joined by a contingent of V8 Masters competitors from Cape Town, with the 12-car grid all being spaceframes modelled on the Ford Mustang.

Likely top contenders are Fabio Tafani, Carl Nel, Barry Ingle, Rui Campos, Jason Ibbotson and Sean Moore.

Polo brigade

The PABAR VW Challenge should see front runners like Wayne Masters, Bevin Masters, Mike Baraglia, Dean Ross, Madodana Mfana and Luigi Ferro.

The 16-year old Christopher Tait will go to Zwartkops as overall Pabar VW Challenge points leader. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Meanwhile, the talented 16-year old rookie Christopher Tait could win his class again, to consolidate his current overall series points lead.

Single-seaters

As always, the DOE Formula Vee races should provide ultra-close racing, with top contenders to include Peter Hills (Rhema), Lendl Jansen (Rhema), Shaun van der Linde (Rhema), Brandon Hills (Rhema), Marcel Blignaut (Forza) and Jannie Geyser (Vision).

How much?

Admission will cost R130 per adult and R90 per student, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Everybody is invited to visit the pits on foot at any time, and the circuit’s Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and the spectator areas throughout the day.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, and you are welcome to braai on the grass banks around the track.

For more information, contact the Zwartkops office at 012 384 2299 or www.zwartkops.co.za.

