2024 report card: Gayton McKenzie’s highs and lows this year

Minister Gayton McKenzie earned mixed reactions for ending superfan trips, salary donations, beneficiary disclosures, and Miss SA controversy.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie receives the Memorandum at the implementation of the Bela Act on 5 November 2024 in Pretoria. Picture: Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

One of the most visible politicians this year was Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie, but how well did he do? We take a look.

When the African National Congress (ANC) invited parties to join the government of national unity (GNU) following their disappointing national and provincial elections in May, the door was opened for power to be shared.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third Cabinet, sworn in on 3 July, now features ministers and deputy ministers from 10 other parties.

Former critics of incumbents in the GNU were appointed to the very roles they had criticised, now tasked with leading the country forward. The Patriotic Alliance leader was given the portfolio of Sport, Arts and Culture.

McKenzie’s first praise points: Superfan trips and salary donations

McKenzie won praise early from analysts, parties and the general public when he put an end to superfan trips in July.

Most regarded the attendance of superfans such as Mama Joy at international sporting events as an unnecessary waste of taxpayer money.

More so when pictures of Mama Joy (real name Joy Chauke) did the rounds on social media during the 2023 Rugby World Cup showing her with lavish gifts from Gucci her new husband bought for her.

It seemed that taxpayers were paying for her flights and accommodation when she could afford these herself.

Mama Joy and Botha Msila, far right, at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. Photo: X/@robertmarawa

McKenzie also received nods in July when he handed over his first minister’s salary to an art gallery in Krugersdorp.

The money would be shared by three artists who seemed to be helping children better their lives in a difficult neighbourhood.

The minister earns much from his personal investments. In declarations to Parliament, he reported directorships and partnerships at 28 companies, 27 of which have been deregistered.

Nods and condemnation alike with beneficiary disclosure, Adetshina intuition

Also in July, McKenzie opted to release the list of beneficiaries of government funding during the Covid-19 pandemic. The department paid more than R72 million to 3 962 artists between 2020 and 2021.

While some said this was reckless or contravened the Protection of Public Information (Popi) Act, an analyst said it was not unlawful.

Not all artists criticised it, either. Broadcaster MacG welcomed the disclosure of beneficiaries as he was grateful for “crucial” support during lockdown.

McKenzie appeared to speak too early in the Miss SA top 11 finalist Chidimma Adetshina debacle.

He commented “it’s giving funny vibes”, in reference to a video of Adetshina’s celebrations during the competition.

She had been embroiled in controversy about the legitimacy of her South African heritage. However, this was later vindicated when an investigation promised by McKenzie and carried out by Home Affairs found there was evidence of fraud committed by the beauty queen’s mother.

Home Affairs said it would withdraw the ID books of Adetshina and her mother, who may face charges.

It said the mother and child who suffered due to the alleged identity theft would also be helped.

Former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: Instagram

Criticisms on the same fronts plus corruption in his ranks

McKenzie previously pledged his first salary to a foundation to be formed in honour of Joshlin Smith. She is a seven-year-old girl, missing since February, whose mother is on trial for kidnapping and human trafficking.

By mid-November, McKenzie received criticism that the foundation for missing children had not been formed yet.

Likewise, McKenzie had to defend his trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics in France, which cost taxpayers over R800 000.

The minister broke his expenses down in Parliament, saying he attended six meetings, went to the Olympic village to greet athletes, attended the opening ceremony and watched the hockey, gymnastics and rugby sevens games. He left the same day the Olympics started, watching the rest on TV.

“I could have stayed [longer] but wanted to get to know my new portfolio,” he said.

In October, president of the South African Roadies Association (Sara) Freddie Nyathela accused the minister of turning a blind eye to corruption within the department.

At the centre of Nyathela’s allegations is the setting up of Backstage South Africa, a collaboration Sara was involved in but did not receive all the agreed-upon funding from the department.

McKenzie caught up in Bela Act controversy

McKenzie was also embroiled in the controversy that played out when about 10 000 people protested the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act 32 of 2024 (Bela Act) on 5 November.

The event was organised by AfriForum and 40 other smaller organisations.

People gather at the symbolic Voortrekker Monument during a protest against the Bela education bill. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

They were joined by DA leader and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen and Freedom Front Plus leader and Minister of Correctional Services Dr Pieter Groenewald at the Voortrekker Monument to march to Freedom Park and hand over a memorandum of demands and objections against the bill.

Though they said they were marching to ensure Afrikaans was protected at schools, most protesters wore the colours of the old apartheid South Africa flag – orange, blue and white.

This, with controversial musician Steve Hofmeyr’s performance, drew much criticism from analysts and civil organisations. They said the racial undertones of the march undermined the purported reason for it.

Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela called on the Human Rights Commission to investigate and hold the organisers accountable.

Former CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Verne Harris, agreed with Cosatu. He also said he was disturbed at the sight of the crowd.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula slammed DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille for her ‘deep-seated racial biases’ in her party helping organise the march.

McKenzie also attended the march. “Afrikaans is also my home language. I love Afrikaans, I am not shy about it. We will fight to the end. Afrikaans is not going anywhere,” McKenzie said.

“When they said there won’t be a march here at Freedom Park, I said ‘no, no, that doesn’t play on my f***ing TV’. Then I wrote a letter.”

Minister Gayton McKenzie speaks at the march. Picture: Marizka Coetzer

Analyst’s summary: McKenzie stands strong but tyranny could vindicate critics

Policy analyst Dr Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said McKenzie quickly stood out as an adherent to transparency and accountability. He also did not bend to criticism and attacks.

“His decision to publish beneficiaries of government grants in the arts and culture sector rang alarm bells in quarters. So was his decision to stop funding attendance of international sports events by super fans,” Nyembezi said.

“The minister is already taking credit for successfully contributing to stadium soccer match attendance and is ready to capitalise on his influence in shaping the sports leagues.”

However, without a publicly appealing role in providing a solution to illegal immigration and illicit drugs that his election campaign focused on, “such a democratic deficit could intensify the grievances stoked by his critics that he is only concerned about personal power he enjoys as a minister”.

Nyembezi said McKenzie’s positioning of underfunded sports codes and cultural groups will determine the PA’s future success.

“If he looks increasingly authoritarian and acquires a patronising tilt, it will only legitimise what his critics say about his lack of vision for the sports and culture community.

“However, if he continues to successfully steer the department by building on his role during the Olympics, the spin-offs will embolden McKenzie and his admirers across the political spectrum.”

