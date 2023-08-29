Chery Tiggo 4 Pro price cut as new LiT models debut

Reduction in price has seen a few specification features falling by the wayside.

Note: Image of the Tiggo 4 Pro Elite SE as no depictions of the LiT were revealed. Image: Chery.

It’s product onslaught soon to include the Tiggo 7 Pro Max, Chery chose the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this past weekend to introduce a new entry-level version of the ever popular Tiggo 4 Pro priced below the R300 000 mark.

What has changed?

The model that has spearheaded the Chinese marque’s dramatic rise ever since its high profile return to South Africa two years ago, the newly named Tiggo 4 Pro LiT takes up station below the Urban that remains unaffected by the new addition, along with the Elite and top-spec Elite SE.

Based on the updated Tiggo 4 Pro that entered the local market in September last year, the LiT remains aesthetically unchanged from the Urban, with the key difference being a lose of certain specification items.

These include the voice recognition system, a drop in airbag count from six to two, cloth instead of the imitation vegan leather upholstery and loss of the front armrest.

LiT loses the pictured Elite SE’s red accents and digital instrument cluster, but keeps the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Image: Chery.

Kept is the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the four-speaker sound system, LED daytime running lights and the 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster display, as well as the following:

rear air-conditioning vents;

16-inch alloy wheels;

roof rails;

height adjustable multi-function steering wheel;

keyless entry;

auto lock/unlock doors;

heated and electric mirrors;

push-button start;

rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

reverse camera;

traction control;

all around electric windows;

ABS with EBD;

Hill Start Assist;

Electronic Stability Programme;

Rollover Stability Control

No turbo boost

Up front, the LiT follows the Urban and Comfort by being solely powered by the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine developing 83kW/138Nm.

Note: Elite SE depicted. Image: Chery.

Similar to the former, the simply titled LiT comes fitted from the off with the five-speed manual gearbox only, while the LiT Comfort gets a CVT as the sole transmission option.

Price

In a repeat of the rest of the Tiggo 4 Pro range, both the LiT and LiT Comfort’s sticker prices include a five-year/100 000 km warranty, a three-year/30 000 km service plan as well as Chery’s groundbreaking 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 LiT – R279 900

Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Urban – R308 900

Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 LiT Comfort CVT – R314 900

Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Comfort CVT – R345 900

Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 T-GDI Elite – R355 900

Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 T-GDI Elite CVT – R386 900

Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 T-GDI Elite SE CVT – R408 900

