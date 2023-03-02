Fine tuned facelift Honda City debuts as preview of Ballade

Charl Bosch

The preview of what South Africa can likely expect from the revised Honda Ballade has officially been unveiled in the shape of the facelift City in the India.

Debuting as the latest Honda to conform to the new BS6.2 emissions regulations that will come into effect in India next month, the revised City loses the 1.5-litre turbodiesel engine, but gains a new hybrid unit taken directly from the Fit and the European-market Jazz.

What has changed?

Stylistically, Honda has afforded the City with a restyled facia that bears similarities not only to the facelift Accord in North America, but subtly also from the current Civic.

Comprising the refresh are new sweptback LED headlights, a redesigned honeycomb pattern grille complete with a thinner chrome bar, a new front bumper, diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels on flagship models and at the rear, new LED lights plus a tweaked bumper with a faux satin silver diffuser.

Chrome window surrounds, blacked-out B-pillars and the first time option of a sunroof completes the exterior, along with a choice of six colours; Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic and the brand-new Obsidian Blue Pearl.

More spec

Inside, the layout of the interior continues unchanged as the majority of the revisions relates to more standard specification items rather than a complete overhaul.

Subtle changes have taken place at the rear. Image: Honda India

As such, higher-spec models receive wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto within the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, tyre pressure monitor and rain sense wipers.

More extensive are the new safety and driver assistance system comprising six airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Lead Vehicle Departure Alert.

Petrol or hybrid

As mentioned, the biggest change underneath the City’s bonnet is the departure of the 1.5-litre oil-burner that no longer complies with the new emissions regulations.

Mainly specification changes have taken place inside. Image: Honda India

In its place, the 1.5-litre hybrid debuts with combined outputs of 80kW/253Nm and a claimed fuel consumption of 3.7 L/100 km. Drive continues to go to the front wheels, but only through a CVT as the six-speed manual the diesel came out with, also falls away.

Carried over is the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol that sends its 90kW/145Nm to the fronts via a six-speed manual or a CVT. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.6 L/100 km for the former and 5.4 L/100 km for the latter.

Price expectation

In India, the City line-up comprises four trim level for the petrol; SV, V, VX and ZX, and two for the hybrid; V and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs 1 149 000 (R252 201) to Rs 2 039 000 (R447 553).

While Honda South Africa is still to confirm availability of the updated Ballade, expect it to arrive before the end of the year powered solely by the conventional 1.5-litre petrol engine, and with a rise in price from the current model’s R374 000 starting sticker.

Additional information from carwhale.com.

