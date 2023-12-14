Updated chapter written as Kia debuts feistier, revised Sonet

Revision outside have been carried over to the interior, but not underneath the Sonet's bonnet.

Hinted at the beginning of December in a first, and also only, teaser video, Kia has officially debuted the facelift Sonet in India ahead of the commencing of sales next year.

New outside

Bowing just over three years after its world reveal as Kia’s smallest SUV outside Europe, the Sonet incorporates not only revised styling, but also an updated interior as well as upgraded safety and driver assistance tech.

A key model for Kia South Africa where 5 932 units have been sold between January and November this year, the Sonet’s external changes sees it resembling the facelift Sorento and step-up Seltos in that it receives new C-shaped LED headlights, a more aggressive take on the Tiger Nose grille, a new front bumper and redesigned lower air intake, slim-line LED fog lamps mounted lower on the flanks of the bumper, and new alloy wheels up to 16-inches.

Even more prominent are the changes at the rear where like the Seltos, the taillights now feature a C-shaped design connected by a central LED light bar.

Similar to the front, the rear facia benefits from new bumper and lower satin silver skidplate, with the final addition being a new Matte Graphite colour option for the flagship X-Line.

Rear now resembles the facelift Seltos revealed earlier this year. Image: Kia India

In total, the Sonet’s colour palette comprises eight mono-tone hues; Clear White, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl and Aurora Black Pearl.

On higher end models, a choice of two dual-tone options can had on which the Glacier White Pearl and Intense Red are both headed by an Aurora Black Pearl roof.

Underneath and inside

Somewhat surprisingly, Kia has made alterations to the Sonet’s platform, though only its height, which increases by 32 mm to 1 642 mm. Unchanged, however, is the 3 995 mm overall length, 2 500 mm wheelbase and 1 790 mm width.

As evident by the mentioned teaser, the Sonet’s interior benefits from an updated 10.25-inch infotainment system that gains wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but loses the side-mounted physical buttons for touch-sensitive icons at the system’s base.

Updated centre console headed by a more extensively revised 10.25-inch infotainment system. Image: Kia India

Also new, but only on certain trim levels, is a new fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a digital display for the dual-zone climate control system adjusted by means of chunky buttons between the carryover H-shaped air vents.

Upgraded materials and five colour options round the interior off, together with new features made-up of ambient lighting, electric and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, voice activation expanded to the windows, remote controlled air-conditioning, a seven-speaker Bose sound system and remote engine start.

Climate control setup gains a new digital display where fitted. Image: Kia India

As before, a drive mode selector has been included on some trim levels with six modes; Eco, Normal, Sport, Wet, Sand and Mud.

On the mentioned safety front, the Sonet incorporates what Kia calls a Level 1 array of systems, made-up of Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Lead Vehicle Alert, Auto High Beam Assist, a 360-degree camera and across all versions, six airbags plus a tyre pressure monitor and Hill Start Assist.

Same power

A line-up spanning seven trim levels; HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line, up front, Kia has made no mechanical changes, apart from bringing back the manual gearbox on the turbodiesel engine.

As such, the range kicks-off with the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine that sends 61kW/115Nm to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

No less than eight colours are available, including a new hue called Matte Graphite reserved for the flagship X-Line. Image: Kia India

The singled-out oil-burner, which displaces 1.5-litres and now conforms to the more stringent BS6.2 emissions regulations, continues to produce 85 kW, but with 240 Nm when matched to the returning six-speed manual and 250 Nm in combination with the torque converter six-speed automatic.

At the range’s summit, the 1.0 T-GDI develops 88kW/172Nm directed to the front axle via either the clutchless six-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) or a seven-speed dual-clutch currently the sole option on the South African-market Sonet Turbo.

Not yet South Africa approved

Confirmed for pre-order booking from 20 December in India, pricing for the Sonet remains unknown and according to reports, will only be revealed once sales officially kick-off in January next year.

For the time being, no details surrounding the facelift Sonet’s South African availability is known, though expect it to arrive soon after sales commence in India powered by either the 1.0 T-GDI or the 85kW/144Nm normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol hooked to a six-speed manual or CVT.

