Volkswagen approves new Tiguan for second half of 2024 debut

Exact specification and engine line-up will only be announced once into 2024.

Depicted R Line again tops the Tiguan range until a decision made is to whether a second generation Tiguan R will exist. Image: Volkswagen

Its world debut having taken place in September, with pre-ordering now open in Europe, Volkswagen has confirmed that the all-new third-generation Tiguan will be making its South African premiere in the second half of 2024.

In the pipeline

Long billed as a key model for Wolfsburg along with the Golf, the Tiguan becomes the latest to ride on the upgraded MQB Evo platform. It is also one of the last new combustion engine vehicles Volkswagen will make before it becomes wholly electric by 2030.

ALSO READ: Tech loaded all-new generation Volkswagen Tiguan officially out

While no further details about the South African-spec Tiguan were divulged to The Citizen, expectations are it will follow the current trim level structure: base, Life and R Line, with a second-generation performance Tiguan R, an unknown entity at present.

Rear draws similarities with the smaller Taigo and T-Cross. Image: Volkswagen

Likely to offer Volkswagen’s new Matrix I.Q. LED headlights as an option, together with the Pro version of the Dynamic Chassis Control and revised XDS electronic front differential, the biggest highlight comes in the form of the redesigned interior.

Spun-off of the estate-only new Passat, the new wraparound dashboard houses not only an updated version of the 12.3-inch Digital Cockpit Pro instrument cluster, but a new driver-angled infotainment system in two sizes; 12.9-inches and 15-inches, both with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Volkswagen’s latest software.

Interior represents a dramatic departure from the second generation Tiguan that debuted in 2016. Image: Volkswagen

Along with a move back to physical buttons on the steering wheels following the much-publicised backlash against the touch-sensitive switchgear, the Tiguan also sports a new centre console minus the gear lever, which moves to the steering column as part of Volkswagen’s phasing-out of the manual gearbox in preparation for its EV transition.

Only TSI and TDI likely

While offered with petrol, diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options in Europe, the South African model’s choices remain a mystery, though speculation points to the former pair being availed based on the current Tiguan range.

Driver-angled infotainment system comes in two sizes; 12.9-inches and 15-inches. Image: Volkswagen

In Europe, the former’s motivation comes from the 1.5 TSI Evo tipped to finally replace the long-serving 1.4 TSI with outputs of 110kW/250Nm or 130kW/250Nm, while the range-topping 2.0 TSI also comes in two states of tune; 150kW/320Nm and 195kW/400Nm.

On the diesel front, the venerable 2.0 TDI boasts outputs of 110kW/360Nm or 142kW/400Nm, with the standard fitting of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive on the latter as the case is with the high output 2.0 TSI.

Boot offers a total of 652-litres with the rear seats up, 37-litres more than the outgoing second generation. Image: Volkswagen

Standard on all models, regardless of the fuel type or drive wheels, is a seven-speed DSG now that the manual ‘box has been dropped.

Goodbye Allspace

Ruled-out from returning is the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace which will be replaced by a revised version of the Chinese-market Tayron in Europe and Australia.

As it stands, availability for South Africa remains unknown with Volkswagen stating it will only comment on local market allocation once sales on the Old Continent commence next year.

Stay tuned

For now, nothing else about the Tiguan is known and as such, expect Volkswagen South Africa to start dropping hints in the form of teasers once 2024 commences.

NOW READ: Next Volkswagen Tayron approved as Tiguan Allspace replacement