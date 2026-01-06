Mahindra XUV 700 transitions into improved facelift XUV 7X0

An announcement confirming the XUV 7X0 for South Africa has not yet been made.

Introduced as the replacement for the XUV 500 five years ago, Mahindra has removed the wraps from the facelift XUV 700 in India under the new moniker XUV 7X0.

New outside

Similar to the XUV 300, which became the facelift XUV 3X0, the XUX 7X0 adopts styling cues from its smaller sibling, but with a more radically revised interior and the same choice of powertrains as before.

ALSO READ: Mahindra refuses to play second fiddle to Haval and Chery

Available with optional six or standard seven seats, the XUV 7X0’s exterior tweaks from the XUV 700 consist of the same C-shaped headlights with black outer surround, a new grille, redesigned front bumper and new alloy wheel designs up to 19-inches.

More minor are the rear facia changes, namely a subtly tweaked bumper and clear lenses for the light clusters, still connected by a full width non-illuminated gloss black logo bar.

Overhauled inside

Inside, the adaptations are more prominent as all versions receive a brand-new dashboard and slimmer two-spoke steering wheel, a new centre console and touch-sensitive interface for the climate control.

As part of the dash, all derivatives are equipped with what Mahindra calls a “coast-to-coast” display comprising three displays of 12.3-inches.

Interior has been radically restyled, and now comes standard with three displays. Image: Mahindra India

New on the specification side is a wider choice of material colours, the Zip, Zap and Zoom drive mode selector, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos technology, electric, heated and ventilated front seats, auto tilting side mirrors, ventilated rear seats, a pair of wireless smartphone chargers, ambient lighting, rear window blinds and a panoramic sunroof.

New or improved safety and driver assistance systems comprise a minimum of six airbags, a 540-degree surround-view camera system, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver Attention Alert and Lane Departure Warning.

Same powertrains options

Offered in six trim levels; AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T and AX7 L with only the latter pair having the option of six or seven seats, the XUV 7X0’s engine options consist of the 2.0-litre turbocharged mStallion petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel.

As before, both can be mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox, with the former producing 149kW/380Nm and the latter 136kW/420Nm when paired to the manual.

Changes to the rear facia are smaller than those of the front. Image: Mahindra India

Opting for the self-shifter sees torque increase to 450 Nm.

In addition, all-wheel drive can be had as a further option, but only on the seven-seat AX7 T and AX7 L versions of the diesel.

Not yet approved

Now available priced from Rs 1 366 000 for the manual petrol AX to Rs 2 656 000 for the all-wheel drive AX7 L, which amounts to between R248 061 and R482 322 when directly converted and without taxes, the XUV 7X0 has, for the moment, not been confirmed for South Africa.

However, expectations are that an announcement could well be made later in the year confirming local market release.

At present, pricing for the XUV 700, which debuted in 2022 as a petrol-only front-wheel drive alternative to the off-road focused diesel-only Scorpio-N, starts at R495 199 for the AX5 and ends at R627 899 for the Black Edition based on the AX7 L.

NOW READ: Mahindra prices dark suited XUV 700 Black Edition