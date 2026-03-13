New Audi A3 Sportback S line offers even more value

The new derivative creates a compelling entry point into the A3 Sportback range while retaining the S line package.

The introduction of the Audi A3 Sportback S line forms part of Audi South Africa’s portfolio lifecycle strategy.

It is aimed at making the A3 model range even more accessible and competitive to a broader range of customers who are interested in a premium compact A segment vehicle.

It is also intended to meet their expectations of the brand’s progressive design, performance and technology that define the Audi experience.

Three trim levels available

“Optimising a product portfolio is not only about adding new models, but about structuring them in a way that appeals to a wider range of customers,” says Markus Schuster, head of Audi South Africa.

“The revised S line structure on the A3 Sportback brings greater clarity to the range while maintaining the strong character that defines the Audi A3 model range.”

The addition of this model also introduces a clearer S line hierarchy across the Audi A3 Sportback range, with three trim levels that progressively build on specification, design and equipment.

S line – R769 000 (Sportback only)

Positioned as the entry point to the S line range, the A3 S line combines sporty design with a high standard specification. Key features include:

18-inch alloy wheels;

sport seats in cloth upholstery;

LED headlights;

ambient interior lighting;

six speakers;

a panoramic sunroof; and

comfort key.

Convenience features such as an auto-dimming interior mirror, folding exterior mirrors and lumbar support are also included as standard.

The new Audi A3 Sportback is available as standard with the Sonos 3D premium sound system. Picture: Supplied

S line Plus – R808 200 (Sportback) & R823 200 (Sedan)

Building on the S line specification, the S line Plus provides a more premium interior and enhanced technology offering. Additional highlights include:

S line interior package;

artificial leather / cloth upholstery;

“S” embossed badging on the sport seats;

full LED headlights;

a flat-bottom steering wheel;

SONOS premium sound system;

ambient lighting package plus; and

dark aluminium interior inlays.

S line Black – R834 500 (Sportback) & R849 500 (Sedan)

Positioned at the top of the range, the S line Black further amplifies the sporty character of the A3 with distinctive styling elements including:

Black 18-inch alloy wheels;

black styling plus package;

privacy glazing; and

entry LED projection lighting.

S line Plus and S line Black trimlines apply to both Sportback and Sedan body styles, giving customers a clear progression of styling, equipment and pricing within the Audi A3 range.

Practical for every day and variable for leisure use. Picture: Supplied

Sporty Audi A3 the cornerstone

The overall Audi A3 range remains a cornerstone of Audi’s compact premium offering, combining progressive design, advanced digital technologies and everyday usability.

With its sportier exterior design, refined interior and expanded equipment, the A3 range continues to deliver a compelling balance of performance, comfort and technology.

Available only in Sportback body style, the new derivative is now available for purchase through Audi South Africa’s nationwide dealer network. Like all Audi models, the Audi A3 range is sold with a five-year / 100 000 km Audi Freeway Plan comprehensive service and maintenance plan as standard.