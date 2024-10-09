Mahindra prices dark suited XUV 700 Black Edition

Based on the range-topping AX7L trim level, the Black Edition only differs cosmetically.

Black Edition arrives in South Africa after debuting in India earlier this year. Image: Mahindra

Mahindra has quietly released a new flagship variant of the XUV 700 derived from the updated model unveiled in India in June.

Black touch

Though without the revisions of its sibling, the simply titled Black Edition carries over the darkened external finish, which means the standard and sole availability of the Napoli Black paint option as in India.

Based on the range-topping AX7 L, the Black’s other external additions include a blacked-out grille and outer trim, black 18-inch alloy wheels and a black leather interior.

ALSO READ: More tech and new six-seat option availed to Mahindra XUV 700

On the specification side, the Black is unchanged from the AX7 L, meaning the standard fitting of the dual 10.25-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, push-button start and keyless entry, dual-zone climate control with separate second and third row controls, folding electric mirrors, auto on/off LED headlights, rain sense wipers and an electric driver’s seat.

Also standard is the following:

12-speaker Sony sound system;

wireless smartphone charger;

telescopic steering column;

panoramic glass sunroof;

pop-out door handles;

360-degree surround-view camera system;

tyre pressure monitor;

seven airbags;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Keep Assist;

Forward Collision Warning;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Departure Warning;

Driver Attention Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Pilot Assist

No extra power

Up front, the XUV 700 Black Edition remains motivated by the turbocharged 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine as a means of avoiding impacting on sales of the diesel-only Scorpio-N.

Still producing 149kW/380Nm, the amount of twist again goes to the front wheels only through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

Its inclusion taking the local XUV 700 line-up to four models, Black Edition additionally receives the warranty and service plan, the former over five years/150 000 km, and the latter over a five year or 100 000 km period.

XUV 700 2.0 T-GDI AX5 AT – R495 199

XUV 700 2.0 T-GDI AX7 AT – R551 399

XUV 700 2.0 T-GDI AX7 L AT – R599 999

XUV 700 2.0 T-GDI AX7 L Black Edition AT – R627 900

NOW READ: Mahindra refuses to play second fiddle to Haval and Chery