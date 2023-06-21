Range Rover Evoque priced as mid-life overhaul brings more tech

By Charl Bosch

Having incrementally updated the Range Rover Evoque since the current second generation debuted back in 2018, the now newly renamed JLR has afforded its smallest model a more substantial mid-life overhaul for 2023.

New outside

Following its most recent revision in January last year that involved the addition of a pair of special edition derivatives, the Evoque’s external tweaks involves more than just new paint options as JLR has included its new slim-line Pixel LED headlights with static bending, new graphics for the LED daytime running lights and a restyled grille.

Included though are three new colour options; Corinthian Bronze, Arroios Grey and Tribeca Blue, as well as two new hues for the roof if the two-tone option is selected; Corinthian Bronze and Narvik Black.

ALSO READ: Limited Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque editions priced

Depending on the trim level, the Evoque’s alloy wheel count comprises eight designs in sizes up to 21-inches for the first time.

Inside

Similar to the Discovery Sport updated last week, the majority of the Evoque’s makeover has taken inside, where the centre console has been redesigned to include the toggle gear lever and a wireless smartphone, and the materials upgraded.

Interior has been refreshed with a centre console and upgraded Pivi Pro infotainment system. Image: JLR

Of the latter, a new leather-free option called Kvadrat has been availed made-out of a combination of wool textiles and Ebony perforated ultra-fabrics with added polyurethane inserts JLR says is 58% lighter than normal leather.

Besides a new selection of colours and veneer, the biggest highlight is JLR’s latest Pivi Pro software. While still integrated into an 11.4-inch display, the system now sports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, improved over-the-air updates and new slidebars for the climate control accessed from the touchscreen.

The climate control itself also receives the PM2.5 filtration system, with the final addition being the transparent ClearSight Ground View Monitor.

Diesel or hybrid

On the model front, JLR South Africa has revised the Evoque range with the departure of the entry-level Bronze Collection model, as well as the P250 that made 183kW/365Nm from its 2.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine.

As such, the D200 is joined by the plug-in hybrid P300e as the sole engine options, the former paired to a nine-speed automatic ‘box and the latter to a specially configurated eight-speed automatic.

Producing an unchanged 147kW/430Nm, the 2.0-litre Ingenium oil-burner propels the D200 from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 213 km/h.

For the P300e, the combination of the 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium petrol and 14.9-kWh lithium-ion driving a rear axle mounted 80 kW electric motor also remains unchanged, with combined outputs of 227kW/540Nm.

Little has changed at the rear. Image: JLR

The claimed all-electric range is, however, up to 62 km from 48 km as a result of what JLR calls “updated battery chemistry”. Top speed is changed at 213 km/h, with the same applying to the 6.4 second sprint time from 0-100 km/h.

As for charging, using the on-board seven kilowatt charger requires a waiting time of two hours, while a DC charging outlet up to 50 kW cuts waiting time to 30 minutes.

As before, the Evoque comes standard with JLR’s Adaptive Dynamics system and Terrain Response with seven driving modes; Eco, Comfort, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Sand, Mud/Ruts, Auto and Dynamic.

Price

Now available for ordering, the Evoque’s asking price, again, includes a five-year/100 000 km warranty and maintenance plan.

Evoque D200 Dynamic SE – R1 258 100

Evoque D200 Dynamic HSE – R1 310 900

Evoque D200 Autobiography – R1 422 200

Evoque P300e Dynamic HSE – R1 647 900

Evoque P300e Autobiography – R1 702 200

NOW READ: Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport benefit for yet more upgrades