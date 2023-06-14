Unwrinkled, more tech-filled Land Rover Discovery Sport priced

By Charl Bosch

With an all-new model tipped to become a reality before or after 2025, the newly named JLR has introduced a number of revisions to the Discovery Sport which, for now, continues to sport Land Rover branding despite no longer be officially called ‘Land Rover Discovery Sport’.

Officially the oldest model in the now former Jaguar-Land Rover’s line-up as it debuted nine years ago as the replacement for the Freelander, the adaptions are subtle and builds on those applied in 2019 as part of the junior Disco’s initial facelift.

New additions

Externally, the Sport gains new 19-inch gloss black or diamond turned alloy wheels, 21-inch gloss black alloys, a new colour option called Varesine Blue and on R Dynamic models, a gloss black finish on the grille, side vents and around wheel arches, gloss detailing on the roof and lower door sills, and a gloss black finish for the Discovery and Discovery Sport badges.

Inside, the changes are more prominent and besides upgraded materials, includes an updated 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a revised centre console, two additional type-C USB ports, a wireless smartphone charger and for the first time, a digital instrument cluster.

Local range will again span three trim levels and a trio of engine. Image: Land Rover

Also new are gear shift paddles fixed to the steering wheel, third-row climate control on model specified with the optional seven-seats, the PM2.5 Cabin Air Purification Plus dual-zone climate control and the 360-degree surround-view camera system with the transparent ClearSight Ground View monitor.

Petrol, diesel or PHEV

Up front, the Discovery Sport’s existing powertrain options remain, although improved efficiency as a result of “new battery chemistry” has been obtained on the plug-in hybrid P300e.

For South Africa though, the range spans three trim levels; the still limited run Urban Edition, R Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE, and three engine options; the turbo-petrol P250, turbodiesel D200 and the mentioned P300e.

Centre console has been redesigned and the Pivi Pro infotainment system upgraded. Image: Land Rover

In terms of the outputs, the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol develops 184kW/365Nm and the 2.0-litre diesel 147kW/430Nm. The standard transmission on both is a nine-speed automatic.

On the P300e, the former unit has been paired with a 14.9-kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor for a combined output of 227kW/540Nm.

Hooked to a specifically developed eight-speed automatic ‘box, the P300e will get from 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds and travel 61km on electric power only.

Price

Now available for ordering, the Discovery Sport’s price tag includes a five-year/100 000km warranty and maintenance plan as well as a eight-year battery warranty on the P300e.

Discovery Sport D200 Urban – R1 152 400

Discovery Sport P250 Urban – R1 157 500

Discovery Sport D200 R Dynamic SE – R1 169 600

Discovery Sport P250 R Dynamic SE – R1 174 700

Discovery Sport P300e R Dynamic SE – R1 554 400

Discovery Sport D200 R Dynamic HSE – R1 200 200

Discovery Sport P250 R Dynamic HSE – R1 205 300

Discovery Sport P300e R Dynamic HSE – R1 595 500

