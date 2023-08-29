Latest family-face-wearing Range Rover Velar pricing uncovered

Gap filler between the Evoque and Sport receives a revised interior and exterior, as well as greater range for the plug-in hybrid model.

Velar now comes with the same frontal look as the Evoque and Sport. Image: JLR.

The recipient of its second lifecycle overhaul earlier this year since making its world unveiling six years ago, JLR has divulged pricing of the facelift Range Rover Velar on its website.

What has changed?

Approved for South Africa after its mentioned international debut in February, the Velar, still in its first generation, receives the same frontal design as the Range Rover Sport and full-size Range Rover, namely the slimline Pixel LED headlights, restyled grille, redesigned LED headlights and flush door handles that deploy automatically when unlocked or when the key fob is sensed close by.

Inside, all derivatives come standard with JLR’s latest software for the 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, aided further by over-the-air updates, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Completing the interior is an expanded ambient lighting system with 30 colours, a new centre console complete with a revised wireless smartphone charging pad, standard electric front seats, an electric tailgate on all models and five new colours; Cloud, Ebony, Caraway, Deep Garnet and Raven Blue.

In total, three material options can be chosen from; the standard Windsor leather, Windsor with perforated fabric and Kvadrat made out of recycled wool and polyurethane textiles.

As before, the Velar provides seating for five with boot space rated at 748-litres, or 1 811-litres with the rear seats folded down.

The centre console has been redesigned and the latest software integrated into the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Image: JLR.

Underneath, the Velar retains the Adaptive Dynamics system but can be fitted with the self-levelling electronic air suspension as an option.

The off-road focused Terrain Response 2 system is also carried over and boasts seven settings; Eco, Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Sand and Mud/Ruts.

Pair of petrol and diesel engines

Set to be replaced by an all-new electric-only generation in 2025, according to Britain’s Autocar, thus making the latest update possibly also its last, the Velar offers three trim levels; SE, HSE and Autobiography with the now renamed Dynamic styling pack standard across the former pair.

On the power front, an even split of petrol and diesel engines has been availed; the D200 produces 147kW/430Nm from its 2.0-litre Ingenium oil burner, and the D300 makes 221kW/650Nm from its 3.0-litre Ingenium inline-six.

Providing petrol motivation, the P340 ships as standard with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system both diesels do without. Without the system’s inclusion, the 2.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium four-cylinder makes 250kW/480Nm.

Small changes have taken place at the rear. Image: JLR.

Rounding the range off is the plug-in hybrid P400e that retains the 105 kW battery pack, but receives a bigger 19.2-kWh battery pack working in conjunction with the 2.0-litre Ingenium turbo-petrol.

Despite power and torque remaining at 297kW/640Nm, the claimed all-electric range improves from 53 km to 64 km.

Across all models, the drive is routed to all four corners via the toggle switch-operated ZF-made eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

Included with each Velar’s sticker price is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

Velar D200 Dynamic SE – R1 660 600

Velar D200 Dynamic HSE – R1 807 000

Velar D300 Dynamic SE – R1 846 800

Velar D300 Dynamic HSE – R1 976 800

Velar D300 Autobiography – R2 089 300

Velar P340 Dynamic HSE – R1 953 800

Velar P400e Dynamic SE – R2 083 000

Velar P400e Dynamic HSE – R2 195 400

