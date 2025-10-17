Maranello unleashes electrically assisted Ferrari 849 Testarossa

Three electric motors combined with twin-turbo V8 engine delivers 772kW of power.

Ferrari has unveiled their latest sports car, the 849 Testarossa, which replaces the SF90 Stradale.

The new car is a plug-in hybrid super sports berlinetta, It features three electric motors alongside a mid-rear twin-turbo V8, delivering a total of 772kW of power.

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa takes its place at the top of the Prancing Horse’s ultra high-performance range thanks to its performance, its ability to thrill without compromising ride comfort or interior refinement. As well as its futuristic yet deeply historically rooted design.

Rich heritage

This car was conceived for the most demanding clients; those who want the very best from a Ferrari. It is also the reason for the return of a legendary name in Maranello’s history, Testa Rossa, which was first used on the 500 TR in 1956. It described the colour of the cam covers of some of Ferrari’s most extreme, high-performance and iconic racing engines. Then the name was adopted by one of the marque’s most famous road-going models, the 1984 Testarossa.

Thec heart of the Ferrari 849 Testarossa revolves around its twin-turbo eight-cylinder internal combustion engine. It is part of the family of engines that received multiple international awards. The unit has been completely re-engineered to churn out 610kW. The added hybrid system is derived from Ferrari’s unmatched motorsport experience.

Largest turbo yet

Among the most prominent innovations is the new turbo, the largest ever for a Ferrari production car. It enables unprecedented acceleration. The hybrid group, consisting of a rear electric motor and two on the front axle, delivers an extra 162kW. The on-demand four-wheel drive system and torque vectoring maximises performance under all conditions.

To enhance its dynamic qualities and the driver feedback at the limit, the Ferriari 849 Testarossa is equipped (in addition to the latest generation brake-by-wire system) with the brand’s ABS Evo controller. This improves braking precision and consistency in all conditions, along with the new braking system. The spring and damper set-up has been completely revised for improved behaviour at the limit of grip.

Extensive component weight reduction has allowed the Ferrari 849 Testarossa to boast the best power-to-weight ratio ever for a range model. The enormous performance increase has not resulted in any additional weight compared to the SF90 Stradale.

Operating the Ferrari 849 Testarossa

The cockpit is even more enveloping and ergonomic than before. The central sail motif with the integrated gear-change gate, inspired by the F80, improves the positioning of components and makes them more accessible.

The new steering wheel, equipped with mechanical buttons (including the iconic engine start button), elevates the driving experience while maintaining the high functionality of the latest-generation Ferrari steering wheels. Finally, a new HMI system makes interaction with the car even simpler and more intuitive.