Electric scorpion’s full sting revealed as Fiat releases Abarth 600e

The most powerful product in Abarth's 75-year history will have two models and as much as 207kW/345Nm.

Abarth’s most powerful model ever will have two distinct versions. Image: Fiat

Having flown underneath the radar since its last teaser showing in April, Fiat-owned Abarth has released complete details of the all-electric 600e that also becomes its most powerful product ever made.

Two levels of sting

Completing the 600e range made-up of the electric variant as well as the mild-hybrid that loses the “e” suffix, the sister model to the Jeep Avenger and Alfa Romeo Junior debuts in two distinct versions with the flagship Scorpionissima receiving more power than previously reported.

Starting off the range, the standard Abarth 600e wears the Turismo moniker and while fitted with the 54-kWh battery pack used in a variety of other Stellantis-owned products, produces 110 kW instead of the customary 100 kW.

As standard, the Turismo gets three driving modes; Turismo, Street and Track, which avails more power. In this instance, Street unlocks a total of 150 kW and Track a maximum of 175 kW.

With the latter setting engaged, the Abarth 600e will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 200 km/h. The claimed all-electric range is 334 km.

In the case of the Scorpionissima, of which only 1 949 examples will be made as a tribute to the brand’s founding year by Carlo Abarth, the three-stage power delivery sees 140 kW being produced from the off.

When switched to Street mode, an additional 30 kW gets unlocked for a total of 170 kW, while Track produces 207 kW and a maximum of 345 Nm of torque.

Turismo opens the 600e range. Image: Fiat

Limited to the same 200 km/h as the Turismo, the Scorpionissima will dispatch the benchmark sprint in 5.8 seconds and offer the same 334 km range on a single charge.

Stinging looks

Aesthetically, the Abarth 600e gets specific bumpers and door sills, a squared-off sealed grille that works in tandem with the bumper to pay homage, according to Fiat, to the original Abarth 850 TC, five-spoke 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a prominent lower air intake.

Only 1 949 versions of the Scorpionissima will made. Image: Fiat

Furthering the exterior are gloss black mirror caps, a black faux rear diffuser and blacked-out taillight clusters, black door handles and on the Scorpionissima, coloured brake calipers plus a prominent Abarth+ decal at the base of the doors.

On the colour front, three hues have been selected for the Turismo; Antidote White, Venom Black, Shock Orange and Acid Green, with the latter and Hypnotic Purple being reserved solely for the Scorpionissima.

Getting inside

Inside, the 10.25-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system and seven-inch digital instrument cluster carryover from the 600e/600, although unique to the Abarth are specific graphics and readout integrated into both.

A number of changes having taken place inside. Image: Fiat

As with the exterior, the black theme continues inside on the roofliner, door pillars and on the centre console with matte black inserts for the Turismo and gloss black decoration for the Scorpionissima.

Sablet bucket seats with different design patterns complete the interior with that of the Turismo being finished in fabric and in Alcantara with added heating for the front chairs in the Scorpionissima.

Scorpionissima gets Alcantara seats as opposed to the Turismo’s fabric material. Image: Fiat

Standard equipment comprises wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking sensors, keyless entry, rain sense wipers, auto on/off LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Keep Assist.

Reserved for the Scorpionissima is a wireless smartphone charger, an uprated six-speaker sound system, hands-free electric tailgate, front parking sensors, Traffic Jam Assist, Auto High Beam Assist and Lane Centering.

Changes underneath

Dynamically, the e-CMP platform has been revised with the addition of a Torsen mechanical limited slip differential, a reinforced chassis, new anti-roll bars, an improved cooling system different from that in the 600e, and motorsport brakes from Alcon.

As standard, both the Turismo and Scorpionissima ride on specifically made Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres co-developed with Fiat in order to withstand 207 kW plus the EV hardware.

Not yet for South Africa

Already on-sale in Europe, the Abarth 600e, as with the standard 600e and 600, hasn’t been mentioned for South Africa and as such, will be unavailable until an official announcement is made.

