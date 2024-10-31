Final call to action as Historic Tour prepares for Zwartkops finale

Final meeting of the year will be packed one with 12 categories competing.

Heading up proceedings at Zwartkops on Saturday will be two races for Marlboro Crane Hire Legend Saloon Cars, with Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane) set to be a podium contender. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The Inland Historic Tour will return to its natural home this Saturday, with the Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria to host its season finale.

Saloon Cars

Heading up proceedings will be two races for Marlboro Crane Hire Legend Saloon Cars, that will see the Legend V8s, Under Two-Litre and Little Giant classes taking to the tarmac together.

Fighting for overall victories should be Ben Morgenrood (Ford Mustang), Seef Fourie Junior (Chevrolet Chevelle), Jonathan du Toit (Chevrolet Nova), Mark du Toit (Ford Fairlane) and Hennie Groenewald (Ford Escort).

Also providing opposition will be Carel Pienaar (Lotus Cortina), Alan Poulter (Volvo 122S) and Paige Lindenberg (Ford Fairlane).

The Under Two-Litre class will be contested by drivers like Roger Houston (Alfa Romeo Giulia) and Alan Meyer( BMW 2002), with John ten Doeschate (GSM Dart), Terence Botes (Mini Cooper S), Nicolas Cristofides (Alfa Romeo Giulia) and Ishmael Baloyi (GSM Dart) the people to beat in the Little Giants category.

GT

Fighting for victories in the Le Mans Sports and GT Car category will be Larry Wilford (Lola T70), Mark du Toit (Opel Astra V8), Seef Fourie (Daytona Coupe), Jonathan du Toit (Chevron B9), Hennie Groenewald (Datsun 240Z), Peter Bailley (Porsche 917) and Oliver Dalais (Ford GT40).

Pursuit Series

The Evapco HRSA category will bring 28 cars to the party, with a wide range of tin-tops participating.

Top drivers will include Franz Jensen (Datsun 1200 GX), Jonathan Konig (Volkswagen Scirocco), Travis Jensen (Datsun 1200 GX) and Andre’ van der Merwe (Porsche 911 RSR).

The Evapco HRSA category will bring 28 cars to the party, with a wide range of tin-tops participating. Sean Hepburn (Datsun 1200 GX) should be a front runner. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Set to also be front runners are Shaun Hepburn (Datsun 1200 GX), Gavin Lundin Datsun 1200 GX), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Andre’ Ten Napel (Volkswagen Scirocco) and Sophos Pantazis (Datsun 240Z).

Watched with great interest will be Hennie Groenewald and Carel Pienaar who have been invited to tackle the two races with their Escort RS2000 and Lotus Cortina entrants.

Clubmans

The On Track Clubmans events will boast 32 entries.

Victory challengers should include drivers like Eugene Gouws (Chevrolet Firenza CanAm) Dirk Lawrence (Honda Ballade), Anton Bitzer (Mazda RX-7) and Deon du Plessis (KTM X-Bow).

Likely to be in contention also are Adriaan le Roux (Caterham Super 7), Paul Sullivan (Nash MV3), Wayne Lebotschy (Volkswagen Golf GTi), JJ Venter (Volkswagen Jetta) and Rodney Kruis (Honda Ballade).

Silver Cup

Marius Jacobs (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) should be the man to beat in the Silver Cup 2.0 category.

Marius du Plessis (Forklift Spares Nissan Primera) should be a podium contender in the Silver Cup 2.0 category. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Set to challenge him for victory are the likes of Riaan Draper (Beams), Franco di Matteo (Volkswagen Golf Turbo), Giulio Airaga (Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Andre’ de Lange (Volkswagen Golf), Marius du Plessis (Nissan Primera) and Francois Taljaard (Renault Clio).

Single-seaters

The Historic Single Seater discipline will see drivers like Andrew Home (Royale FF), Ben van der Westhuizen (Royale FF), (Dulon FF), Patrick Dunseith (Merlyn FF), Wihan Tiedt (Dulon FF) and Des Hillary (Dulon FF) fighting for front placings.

Also keeping single-seater fans happy will be the Formula Libre races, with top contenders to include Hayden Archer (Swift), Herman Krige (Speads), Grant Will (Formula GTi), Hylton Morrow (Formula M), Francois Jacobs (Formula M), Neville van der Berg (Formula M) and Allen Meyer (Formula VW).

Lotus Challenge

Rudi Barnard (Birkin) should be the Lotus Challenge pre-event favourite, squaring off against drivers like Clive Wilmot (Birkin), Mackie Adlem (Tylon), David Jermy (Taylon), JP Nortje (Birkin), Grant Findlay (Birkin), Tinus Botes (Birkin) and Josef Kotze (Birkin).

INEX Legends

The INEX Legends races should see front runners like Tyler Robinson, Gavin Botha, Jayden Goosen, Johann van der Venter, Berlin Robinson and Richard van Heerden.

Pursuit Series Handicap

Rounding out proceedings will be two Evapco Pursuit handicap races, with the winners not possible to predict.

Top contenders should include Gary Stacey (Ford Sierra XR8), Wynand du Plessis (Porsche 944), Rob van Aarle (Ford Escort), Jannie van Rooyen (Volkswagen Scirocco), Wynand du Plessis Jr (Toyota MR2) and Gerrit Murray (Alfa Romeo GTV6).

When and how much?

Admission will cost R100 per adult and R80 per student, with kids under the age of 12 going in for free.

Everybody may visit the pits on foot and the circuit’s Mini Moke trains will run between the pit gate and spectator spots throughout the day.

Food and drink will be on sale or you may take your own, or braai on the grass banks.

For more information call the circuit office at 012 384 2299 or visit www.zwartkops.co.za.

