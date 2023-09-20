Electric out, hybrid in as Fiat debuts mild-hybrid 600

Hybrid powertrain could pave the way for the 600 becoming available in South Africa, although at present, no mentioning has been made.

A new badge identifies the 600 Hybrid from the 600e on first glance. Image: Fiat

Fiat has officially opened the door for making the 600e available in South Africa by introducing a new hybrid model simply called the 600 Hybrid.

What has changed?

Conceptualised for markets in Europe and outside where electrification has been slow, the hybrid not only loses the “e” designation of its name, but also gains a unique 600 badge on the upper colour coded grille panel.

The main exterior difference from the 600e, along with a single exhaust outlet, the 600 is otherwise unchanged dimensionally and still capable of accommodating 385-litres of luggage in its boot with the rear seats in place.

While no images of the interior were revealed, the overall design is expected to be similar to the 600e, bar the inclusion of a gear lever on the centre console for the six-speed dual-clutch transmission that replaces the buttons for the EV’s single-speed unit.

Depicted interior of the 600e expected to gain a gear lever in place of the buttons for the single-speed transmission. Image: Fiat

Set to be retained, depending on the trim level, is the seven-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, a six-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charger, integrated satellite navigation and an electric tailgate.

Similar to the 600e, the 600’s seats are trimmed in fabric largely made from recycled materials, while the matte inserts on the dashboard are constructed from biodegradable recycled plastics.

Capable of Level 2 autonomous driving, notable safety and driver assistance systems are likely mirror those of the 600e, meaning the inclusion of a 180-degree rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Alert and Adaptive Cruise Control.

EV makes way for hybrid

Up front, and similar to its CMP platform underpinned sibling, the Jeep Avenger, the 600 Hybrid derives motivation from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, albeit without the turbocharger that makes way for a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Additionally furnished with a 21 kW electric motor located within the dual-clutch box, the setup produces a combined 74 kW, the same as the combustion engine Avenger, with torque being unknown.

Compared to the pictured 600e, the 600 Hybrid receives a single exhaust outlet at the rear. Image: Fiat

According to Fiat, emissions free driving is capable at speeds up to 30 km/h, although depletion of the battery will follow after one kilometre.

Besides the EV setting, the 600 Hybrid sports an e-creeping function that relies solely on the electric motor when in slow moving scenarios. A 100% EV parking mode called e-park is also included.

A no-no for now

On-sale in its home market of Italy from early next priced from €24 950 (R504 402) with a choice of two trim levels, base and La Prima, the 600, as mentioned, could well be considered for South Africa now that a combustion/hybrid powertrain has been introduced.

At present though, no final approval or announcement has been made by Stellantis South Africa.

