Abarth 600e further teased as time of reveal emerges

Most powerful vehicle in Abarth's 75 year history will feature a mechanical limited slip differential and a combustion engine sound generator.

With an official date of reveal confirmed to take place in June, Stellantis has released first time images of the upcoming Abarth 600e in real life, including of the interior not seen until now.

Already known

A model that will complete the 600 range currently consisting of the conventional 600e as well as the hybrid 600 minus the EV denoting “e” suffix, the 600e will also become the scorpion brand’s most powerful production vehicle ever made with an output of 177 kW that surpasses all previous versions of the combustion 500, as well as the Mazda MX-5 underpinned 124 Spider discontinued five years ago.

Its introduction celebrating Abarth’s 75th anniversary this year, the 600 will initially be offered in limited edition Scorpionissima guise only, of which 1 949 units will be manufactured in recognition of the brand’s founding by Fiat-tuner, Carlo Abarth.

Newly revealed

Decked-out in a colour called Hypnotic Purple and further furnished with Abarth specific bumpers and door sills, gloss black mirror caps and door handles, diamond-cut 20-inch alloy wheels, Abarth lettering on the sealed grille and a black boot spoiler, the provided images shows rear facia for the first time, resplendent with an imitation gloss black diffuser, blacked-out light clusters and a black Abarth badge on the bootlid.

Outfitted with yellow brake calipers, an Abarth decal at the base of the doors and yellow wheel cap surrounds, the 600e’s confirmation of a mechanical limited slip differential will, however, be offset by an imitation combustion engine sound generator.

First sighting of the rear shows an imitation mesh diffuser, black bootlid spoiler and blacked-out light clusters. Image: Stellantis

Similar to that of the Abarth 500e, the setup will involve a petrol sounding soundtrack being played through the speakers of the audio system on start-up as well as under hard accelerating.

Sighted for the first time as mentioned, the interior receives the same 10-inch infotainment system as on the 600e and 600, but with Abarth specific graphics and readouts Stellantis declined to provide exact details off.

Capping the interior off is an Abarth monogram on the dashboard, bucket seats trimmed in leather and Alcantra, an Abarth steering wheel and yellow stitch work on the wheel itself, on the seats and on the centre console armrest.

Interior has furnished with yellow stitching, leather and Alcantara seats and the Abarth specific steering wheel. Image: Stellantis

While still set to ride on the e-CMP platform that only underpins its siblings, but also the Jeep Avenger and later this month, the Alfa Romeo Milano, expectations are a number of revisions may have taken place dynamically excluding the limited slip differential.

The 54-kWh battery pack potentially also being similar in spite of producing 62 kW more than in the standard 600e, the Abarth 600e is expected to be detailed further over the coming months.

Unlikely for us

As indicated earlier though, unless being otherwise stated, thoughts of it being offered in South Africa once revealed, are unlikely to come fruition anytime soon.

