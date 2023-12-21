Surprise: Fiat Multipla tipped to return as SUV in 2024

Multipla will reportedly replace the Tipo and debut in the latter stages of next year.

Derided and lauded at the same upon its release in 1998, a new report from Spain has alleged that Stellantis will be reviving the Fiat Multipla in 2024 as a reincarnated SUV aimed at the Nissan Qashqai.

20th century icon

Bubble-shaped design hide a universally praised interior. Image: favcars.com

Famously panned, but also praised for its controversial styling, though criticised more for appearing “too ordinary” after a major mid-facelift in 2004, the Multipla provided seating for six in a 3+3 configuration, an arrangement later adopted by Honda for the FR-V.

Powered by a selection of 1.6-litre petrol and 1.9-litre turbodiesel engines, paired exclusively to a five-speed manual gearbox with no automatic ever available, the Multipla eventually made way for the Fiat 500-underpinned 500L in 2010, which has since been dropped for the all-electric 600e in most European markets.

Change in focus

Multipla’s interior also differed significantly from Fiat’s products at the time. Image: Fiat

In announcing the Multipla as the second significant vehicle Fiat will debut in 2024 after the next generation Panda, motor.es reports that apart from targeting the Qashqai, it will serve as replacement for the Tipo hatch a number of markets on the Old Continent have already stopped selling.

Later adopted by the Honda FR-V, the Multipla came sported three seats in the front. Image: favcars.com

Likely to be dropped in favour of the 600e and in select EU markets, the hybrid engine 600, the Tipo remains on-sale in South Africa in spite of having last received an update in 2021, though it remains to be seen if it will continue once the Multipla debuts.

Six-seater setup continued at the rear with three individually adjustable chairs. Image: favcars.com

As it stands, the Spanish publication divulges no further details about the Multipla’s pending return, only reporting it will premiere “in the final stages of 2024 if everything goes according to plan”.

Restyling as part of a major facelift in 2004 created more criticism than praise. Image: Fiat

More clearer is the imminent return of the Panda that will be called the New Panda and morph into an electric-only vehicle based on the same Smart Car architecture as the new Citroën ë-C3.

Facelift saw the rear facia receive “softer” light clusters and colour coded bumper detailing. Image: Fiat

While initially set to be sold alongside the current third generation until at least 2026, the EV-only fourth generation will eventually replace the third at some stage in lieu of Fiat becoming a completely electric depended brand in 2025.

Wait for 2024

At present though, expect more details about the Panda and also the Multipla to emerge once into 2024.

