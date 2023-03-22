Farewell edition Mini Clubman revealed, coming to South Africa

Charl Bosch

BMW has commenced saying goodbye to the current generation Mini Clubman by unveiling the farewell tribute destined for South Africa in limited numbers.

Ahead of production at the Oxford Plant in the UK reportedly ending early next year, the simply titled Clubman Final Edition, of which 1 969 will be made, mainly receives a series of unique exterior and interior trim pieces without any additional power underneath the bonnet.

Changes outside

A total of 10 examples are coming to South Africa. Image: Mini

It’s name referencing the year in which the original Clubman premiered, the Final Editions’ special touches outside comprise a Shimmer Copper grille surround, tinted black lacquer 18-inch alloy wheels with copper accents, “1 of 1969” badges on the C-pillar, Shimmering Copper decals on the bonnet, tailgate and at the base of the doors, and Final Edition badging below the right rear light cluster.

In total, three colours have been allocated; Nanuq White, Melting Silver and Enigmatic Black, with the concluding touch being a “Final Edition 1969” insert integrated into the indicators on the front fenders.

Unique touches inside are plentiful. Image: Mini

Final goodbye’s inside

Inside, the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes as standard, though bespoke additions include Final Edition door sills and leather seats with dark maroon sewn-in Final Edition badges and a so-called Piquet fabric inserts with blue stitch work.

A Nappa leather steering wheel with Final Edition badging on the lower spoke rounds the interior off, together with Final Edition badging on the floor mats, a Sage Green/Shimmer Copper trim on the dashboard and a “1 of 1969” badge on the passenger side of the dash itself.

Seats feature a fabric insert called Piquet. Image: Mini.

Petrol or diesel

As mentioned, no changes have taken place underneath the bonnet where three engines are offered; the 100kW/220Nm 1.5-litre turbo in the Cooper, the 141kW/280Nm 2.0-litre turbo in the Cooper S and the 140kW/400Nm 2.0-litre turbodiesel that powers the Cooper SD.

Depending on the engine selected, the ALL4 all-wheel-drive will be offered as an option, with transmissions consisting of a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual-clutch and an eight-speed automatic.

In South Africa when?

Current generation Clubman has been in production since 2015. Image: Mini.

Going on-sale from the fourth quarter of this year, Mini South Africa has confirmed that 10 of the 1 969 examples will be available, with pricing to be announced at a later stage.

