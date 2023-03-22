BMW iX M60 priced as South Africa most powerful electric SUV

Charl Bosch

With 2022 having been the year of reveal for the all-electric BMW iX in South Africa, the local arm of the Munich automaker has quietly divulged price and spec details of the range-topping iX M60.

Unveiled as the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January last year, the M60 is also BMW’s most powerful electric vehicle, with its inclusion upping the local line-up from two to three models above the xDrive 40 and the xDrive 50.

Real EV rocket

Motivated by the same 111-kWh battery pack as the xDrive 50, the unit powers a pair of electric motors mounted on each axle that translates to a total system output of 397kW/1 015Nm. In Sport mode though, this increases to a whopping 455kW/1 100Nm.

Compared to the 385kW/765Nm xDrive 50, the M60 will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and top out at 250 km/h, despite weighing just shy of 2.8-tonnes.

The claimed range is 564 km and while an 11 kW charger comes standard, utilising a fast charger up to 200 kW, requires a claimed waiting time of 35 minutes from 0-80%.

Added spec

Distinguishing itself from the xDrive 50, the M60 rides as standard on 22-inch alloy wheels and additionally receives blue M branded brake calipers, titanium bronze accents on the sealed grille and a black M60 decal on the tailgate.

M60 decal on the rear gives the game up. Image: BMW

While comparatively little has unchanged inside, underneath, a retuned M dual-axle adaptive air suspension with electronic shock absorbers comes as standard, along with a revised Active Steering system and launch control.

Citing pricing from duoporta.com, cars.co.za identifies noticeable specification items as quad-zone climate control, the Laserlight LED head lamps, upgraded Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround system, the Curved Display, soft-touch closing doors, heated and ventilated front seats, Adaptive Cruise Control and a panoramic sunroof.

A surround-view camera system, massaging function for the front seats, a heated steering wheel and two additional packages, the Comfort Access and Park Pack, rounds the M60 off.

Price

Interior has not been changed from the xDrive 50. Image: BMW.

As for pricing, the iX M60 sports a sticker of R2 975 000, which, despite its power, makes it still cheaper than the X6 M Competition, the entire M8 Competition line-up and also the plug-in hybrid XM that retails from R3 400 000.

Included in its sticker price is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as well as a eight-year/100 000 km battery warranty.

