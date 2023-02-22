Mild-hybrid tech and new looks debut in BMW X5 M Competition

Charl Bosch

Having taken the wraps off of the heavily updated X5 exactly two weeks ago, BMW has now done the same with the flagship X5 M Competition due in South Africa later this year.

Officially the sole M-powered X5 now available due to the “standard” model without the Competition suffix bowing out completely, the most powerful X5 ever made follows the same route as its sibling by receiving a 48-volt mild-hybrid system underneath the bonnet as standard.

Sharper looks

Building on the exterior updates of the regular X5, the X5 M Competition’s additional aesthetic gains consist of standard Matrix LED headlights, restyled front and rear M specific bumpers, a gloss black lower air intake, squared-off side air inlets, also decked-out in gloss black, and new horizontal bars for the all-black kidney grilles.

The X-motif incorporated at the front carries over to the rear, though not as prominent as this is restricted to the restyled LED light clusters. A new integrated bootlid spoiler and diffuser between the quad exhaust outlets completes the rear facia’s transformation.

Mounted on 21-inch M light alloy wheels at the front and 22-inches at the rear, the X5 M Competition’s exterior is rounded off by a choice of three new colours; Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Frozen Pure Grey Metallic and the Isle of Man Green Metallic hue that debuted on the M3 Competition.

M-fettled Curved Display

Inside, the example set by the X5 continues with the standard inclusion of the Curved Display made-up of the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system with over-the-air updates, the 8.0 operating system, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both displays, however, receive M specific graphics and readouts and while BMW has carried over the redesigned centre console, the M gear lever for the brand-new eight-speed Steptronic gearbox has not been dropped in favour of the rotary dial selector.

Elsewhere, the X5 M Competition gets a new LED ambient lighting bar, a choice of six colours for the Merino-trimmed M Sport seats, the M steering wheel finished in leather, new gear shift paddles made from carbon fibre and a new Fineline Black wood insert option.

M3’s Isle of Man Green paint option a new addition to the colour chart.

More standard features

On the specification front, BMW has relegated a number of features from the options list to the standard sheet based on buyer demand.

As such, no-cost items include an electrically adjustable steering column, wireless smartphone charger, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, heated folding mirrors, dual-zone climate control and on the safety side, upgraded Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning, new Evasion Assist and Automatic Braking for the Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Still available from the options list though is Park Assist with reversing assistant, heated front armrests, soft-touch closing doors, a heated steering wheel, quad-zone climate control, the Sky Lounge panoramic roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Crossing Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Lane Merging Assist and a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system.

Unlike the regular X5, the X5 M Competition is again only offered with five seats and sports a boot that measures 650-litres or 1 870-litres with the 40/20/40 split rear seat folded forwards.

Curved Display with M specific readouts and display comes standard on the X5 M Competition.

Changes underneath

Besides the mild-hybrid system, which acts as an overboost and adds nine kilowatts and 200Nm for short spells, the biggest adaptions apply to the Competition’s chassis and dynamics.

Tipping the scales at 90kg heavier than before, the inclusion of the electric hardware has resulted in BMW having had to adjust the dampers and Active Roll Stabilisation system, the M adaptive suspension and Active M differential.

While the M Sport exhaust system now comes as standard, the X5 M Competition’s actual body structure and chassis mounts have been made stronger, the electronic M power steering recalibrated and the Dynamic Stability Control revised to include and stomp-out wheel slip in the case of a detected loss in traction.

The final change concerns the M compound brakes that utilise a fixed caliper six-piston design at the front and single at the rear, painted either red, black or the standard blue. The discs themselves measure 395mm and 380mm respectively.

Standard M Sport seats can be trimmed in a choice of six Merino leather colours.

Mild-hybrid V8

Despite it’s newfound electrification, the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine underneath the X5 M Competition’s bonnet continues to produces 460kW/750Nm, but sports a better cooling system, a new manifold and reinforced crankshaft, new oil-pump and the option of having the engine cover finished in carbon fibre reinforced plastic.

As before, top speed is limited to 250km/h or 290km/h with optional M Driver’s Package selected, with 0-100km/h taking 3.9 seconds.

It is coming

Going on-sale in Europe and the United States in April, BMW South Africa has confirmed availability from third quarter of this year with an expected price hike over the current pre-facelift model’s R2 928 994 sticker.

