BMW unleashes mild-hybrid assisted updated X6 M Competition

Charl Bosch

At the same as revealing the updated X5 M Competition, BMW has mirrored its double act by taking the wraps off of facelift X6 M Competition.

More aggressive looking

Debuting two weeks after the refreshed X6, shown alongside the reworked X5, the X6 M Competition incorporates the same exterior redress touches as the standard model and indeed the X5 M Competition, but adds a different take on the rear spoiler.

As a result of the fastback coupe-style rear, the spoiler moves from the roof to the bootlid due to a pair of carbon fibre flaps being located on the outer edges of the window.

While it keeps the Matrix LED headlights, black chrome quad exhaust outlets and alloy wheels measuring 21-inches at the front and 22-inches at the rear, an option not offered on the X5 M Competition is the carbon fibre mirror caps and gloss black lower lip spoiler.

Similar to the X5 though, the X6 M Competition can be specified in the same trio of new colours; Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Frozen Pure Grey Metallic and the Isle of Man Green Metallic, along with the optional Shadowline exterior pack.

M-ified Curved Display

Inside, the revisions from the X5 M Competition have been carried over, namely the Curved Display with M specific readouts and graphics, the M Sport seats finished in Merino leather, new ambient lighting bar, the M steering wheel and the redesigned centre console with the M gear lever instead of the rotary dial.

Sloping roofline and rear facia won’t appeal to everyone.

Unsurprisingly, practicality in the X6 M Competition is less than in the X5 with boot space dropping from 650-litres to 580-litres and from 1 870-litres to 1 530-litres with the 40/20/40 split rear seat folded down.

Revised dynamics

Underneath, the same changes made to the X5’s chassis have been carried over the X6 as a result of the new 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

This includes a revised M adaptive suspension, retuned electric power steering, improved dampers and Active M Differential, increased body rigidity and beefed-up M compound brakes.

Curved Display takes pride of place inside.

Two turbos, eight-cylinders and 48-volts

As for the engine, the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 produces an unchanged 460kW/750Nm, though as a result of the mild-hybrid system, delivers an additional nine kilowatts and 200Nm for short bursts.

Hooked to a brand-new eight-speed Steptronic gearbox with BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system sending the amount of twist to all four corners, the X6 M Competition will get from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 250km/h.

With the optional M Driver’s Package, the restricted v-max rises to 290km/h. As with the X5 M Competition though, the added electric hardware has seen the X6 M Competition’s weight rise by 90kg to over 2.4-tons.

Six colours can be specified for the Merino leather M Sport seats.

South Africa bound

Set to go on-sale in April in the United States and Europe with production again taking place at BMW’s global X-model plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, South African market sales of the X6 M Competition has been confirmed from the third quarter of this year.

Expect BMW South Africa to announce pricing at a later stage with a likely premium over the current pre-facelift model’s R3 028 842 asking price.

