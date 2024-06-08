WATCH: New Prado’s cabin from up close and personal [video]

Plush brown leather trim reserved for Toyota's range-topping First Edition derivative.

The new Prado in First Edition guise on display at the Nampo Harvest Day expo outside Bothaville last month. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Toyota this week finally announced pricing for the highly-anticipated new Prado which it officially rolls out next month.

The new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was on show at the Nampo Harvest Day expo outside Bothaville recently. After getting a glimpse of the SUV in the flesh for the first time at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo last year, Nampo afforded The Citizen Motoring the chance to investigate its interior from up close.

Watch video of new Prado’s interior

The model that was showcased at Nampo was the range-topping First Edition, which at R1 462 400 slots in above the VX.R. Exclusive to the new Prado First Edition is a brown leather interior, paddle shifters and auto unlock doors.

Carried over from the VX.R are two 12.3-inch display screens, head-up display, heated steering wheel and wireless smartphone charger. Plus 10-speaker sound system, reverse camera, heated second-row seats and electronic folding third row.

Standard features across the SUV range include push-button start, electric tailgate and tyre pressure monitor.

Safe as a house

A comprehensive set of safety specification includes Pre-Crash Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hill Start Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Downhill Assist Control, Trailer Sway Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safe Exit Alert and Lane Trace Assist.

The new Prado will only be offered with Toyota’s familiar 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine at first. The drive will be routed to all four wheels via a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. The blown four-pot GD-6 mill produces 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque.

Similar to the VX.R, the new Prado First Edition comes standard with Multi-Terrain Select system. It offers five modes in Rock/Dirt, Rock, Mogul, Mud/Sand and Loose Rock. It also has the transparent Multi-Terrain Monitor, a Torsen limited slip centre differential and a disconnect function for the rear stabiliser bar.

Unique colour options

New Prado First Edition models features round headlights and branded mudflaps and badging.

These derivatives will also be available in the unique Sand Beige colour. As an option, Sand Beige is also offered with a contrasting white roof.