Ford Ranger rules used car market in five out of nine provinces

Great rival Toyota Hilux leads pre-owned sales in two provinces and VW Polo and Polo Vivo in one each.

The average registration age of used Ford Rangers sold in the first half of 2024 was five years. Picture: Ford

We regularly report on South Africa’s favourite used vehicles, but analysing provincial statistics makes even more interesting reading.

The local market is dominated by certain brands and models and these trends spill over into the pre-owned space. Here bakkies like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux rules the roost alongside the Volkswagen hatchback duo Polo and Polo Vivo. And while these four vehicles dominate the used market, their order of popularity varies from province to province.

“The fact that just four vehicles dominate the used car sales charts in all nine provinces speaks volumes about the South African used car market,” said George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

Ford Ranger reigns across borders

“Now more than ever, customers are seeking affordable, reliable, and dependable vehicles. These are characteristics associated with the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, VW Polo and Polo Vivo. And individuals across the country are responding by purchasing these vehicles in droves.”

The Ford Ranger was the most popular pre-owned model sold in five out of Mzansi’s nine provinces. The bakkie reigned supreme in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and the North West.

It was also the second best-seller in the Western Cape, Limpopo and the Northern Cape. It came third in the Free State.

Toyota Hilux gives chase

The Ford Ranger’s main rival and South Africa’s best-selling new bakkie, the Toyota Hilux, ruled the pre-owned roost in Limpopo and the Northern Cape.

The pair of VW hatches top the charts in one province apiece. The Polo dominates the Western Cape and the Polo Vivo coming out trumps in the Free State.

The Isuzu D-Max, South Africa’s third best-selling new bakkie, but it ranks in the top 10 most popular used cars in all the provinces except for the Western Cape.

ALSO READ: Ford Ranger Tremor is much more than just a pretty face

Favourites all locally built

It is interesting to note that the four most popular used cars, the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, VW Polo and Polo Vivo are built in South Africa.

Trends are constantly changing and remains to be seen whether these four locally-made stalwarts can indeed maintain their spots. Affordable challengers from India and China continue to penetrate the market. These are set to move up in the pre-owned sales charts over time.