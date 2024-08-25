Hyundai Grand i10 and Venue Cargo gun for Nissan NP200 space

Converted passengers cars already in the fleets of tracking, IT, pathology and security companies.

The small utility type cargo moving segment is dominated by the Suzuki Eeco and VW Caddy, especially since the discontinuation of the ever-popular Nissan NP200 half-ton bakkie. But some out-of-the-box thinking has seen Hyundai make proper inroads into this segment with its aptly named Grand i10 Cargo and Venue Cargo models.

“Apart from the practical nature and spacious and secure load area of the Cargo models, their exceptional fuel-efficiency and low running cost have also been great selling points,” says Stanley Anderson, director for sales, operations and commercial vehicles at Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

Hyundai takes gap with Grand i10 and Venue

“With the discontinuation of the Nissan NP200, all businesses currently using the NP200 in their fleets are the perfect target market for the Hyundai Cargo. Customers can save up to 50% on service and maintenance costs.

ALSO READ: End has arrived: Nissan NP200 no more by March 2024

“The service and maintenance cost on the Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo averages out at 31 cents per kilometre over 180 000km. In addition, up to 30% can be saved on the fuel bill of the business.”

So, how does Hyundai transform a Grand i10 hatchback and Venue compact crossover/SUV into a safe cargo carrier? It starts with the removal of the rear passenger benches and replacing it by a solid and level metal floor that stretches through to the original luggage compartment.

Seats makes way for cargo space

A rigid metal grid divider is then installed between the enlarged luggage area and the driver and passenger in the front. As well as a strong metal grid on the inside of the rear side windows and the rear window in the hatch. It’s finished off by the installation of mounting hooks and a cargo net in the luggage areas to prevent parcels from moving around.

The cargo space in the rear of the Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo. Picture: Hyundai

Some of the other benefits of the Hyundai Cargo models using passenger cars as a base, is that the creature comforts that comes with these models remain. Examples include air-conditioning, electrically adjustable side mirrors, electrically operated windows for driver and passenger, remote central locking and infotainment system with an 8-inch display touchscreen.

ALSO READ: Nissan confirms ‘half-ton’ NP200 replacement will happen, but…

Helping drivers find their way

What is also important in terms of safety and convenience, is that the Hyundai Cargo models provide connectivity for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB charging ports, and Bluetooth handsfree cell phone operation. This is beneficial for those that would need maps to get around and be in contact with the office and clients all day.

Vehicle tracker companies like Tracker, Netstar and Mix Telematics, and IT support companies like Liquid Intelligent Technologies are customers who have roaming technicians and have bought vehicles from the Hyundai Cargo range.

A sturdy floor and protective netting are features inside the Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo. Picture: Hyundai

The Cargos are also popular with security companies such as the Fidelity Services Group and ADT, which is the biggest Cargo customer, as well as G4S.

The transport of pathology samples also creates an opportunity for the Cargos. Netcare and Neuberg Global are customers in this instance.

ALSO READ: Updated Hyundai i20 ready to pounce in absence of Kia Rio

Hyundai Grand i10 and Venue Cargo pricing

R249 500: Grand i10 1.0 Premium Cargo. Comes with a three-cylinder 998cc petrol engine that delivers 48kW of power and 94Nm torque to the front wheels through five-speed manual transmission.

Grand i10 1.0 Premium Cargo. Comes with a three-cylinder 998cc petrol engine that delivers 48kW of power and 94Nm torque to the front wheels through five-speed manual transmission. R321 500: Venue 1.2 Premium Cargo. Comes with 1 197cc four-cylinder 61kW/115Nm petrol mill mated to five-speed manual box.

Venue 1.2 Premium Cargo. Comes with 1 197cc four-cylinder 61kW/115Nm petrol mill mated to five-speed manual box. R289 900: Grand i10 1.0 Premium Cargo AT. This auto version is coming towards the end of the year.

*The Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo includes one-year/15 000km service plan. The Hyundai Venue Cargo comes with three-year/45 000km service plan. All model inclusive of seven-year/200 000km warranty and roadside assistance.