Woman found in graveyard after Ford Ranger hijacking

A Free State woman is recovering after she was taken along with her husband’s Ford Ranger bakkie over the weekend....

The incident happened just after 4 am on Saturday when three suspects approached the couple and threatened them with firearms.

The alleged criminals drove off with the bakkie, valued at R900 000.

Unharmed, the woman was dropped off at Welkom graveyard and later returned home to her husband.

Suspects arrested

Hours later, the vehicle was tracked and located in Rosendal by police.

“Two males aged between 35 and 40 were apprehended and the bakkie recovered. Police are still to apprehend the third suspect, who is still on the run,” said Sergeant Martin Xuma.

The men are expected to appear before the Rosendal Magistrate’s court, where they will be facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Ford Ranger hijacking trends

According to a recent report by police, 5 438 hijackings were recorded from April to June 2024.

Ford Ranger bakkies have seemingly become a common target for thefts, with a reported demand on the black market for the vehicles.

Fidelity SecureDrive stated that Ford Rangers are one of several “high-risk vehicles for theft”. It said tracking units are encouraged to be installed in these vehicles.

In March, a Ford Ranger was stopped on the way to the SA-Zimbabwe border.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at the time, during an operation along the R101 next to Lunds farm. He faced a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

The bakkies are sometimes sold whole, but are often stripped and sold for parts.

A report in 2019 found that it took criminals under three hours to steal the car, drive it to a safe house, and plunder it for parts.

How to avoid being hijacked

How to avoid being hijacked