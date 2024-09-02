Woman found in graveyard after Ford Ranger hijacking
A Free State woman is recovering after she was taken along with her husband’s Ford Ranger bakkie over the weekend....
Ford Ranger most popular used car in five provinces. Picture: Ford
A Free State woman is recovering after she was taken along with her husband’s Ford Ranger bakkie over the weekend.
The incident happened just after 4 am on Saturday when three suspects approached the couple and threatened them with firearms.
The alleged criminals drove off with the bakkie, valued at R900 000.
Unharmed, the woman was dropped off at Welkom graveyard and later returned home to her husband.
Suspects arrested
Hours later, the vehicle was tracked and located in Rosendal by police.
“Two males aged between 35 and 40 were apprehended and the bakkie recovered. Police are still to apprehend the third suspect, who is still on the run,” said Sergeant Martin Xuma.
The men are expected to appear before the Rosendal Magistrate’s court, where they will be facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Ford Ranger hijacking trends
According to a recent report by police, 5 438 hijackings were recorded from April to June 2024.
Ford Ranger bakkies have seemingly become a common target for thefts, with a reported demand on the black market for the vehicles.
Fidelity SecureDrive stated that Ford Rangers are one of several “high-risk vehicles for theft”. It said tracking units are encouraged to be installed in these vehicles.
In March, a Ford Ranger was stopped on the way to the SA-Zimbabwe border.
A 49-year-old man was arrested at the time, during an operation along the R101 next to Lunds farm. He faced a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.
The bakkies are sometimes sold whole, but are often stripped and sold for parts.
A report in 2019 found that it took criminals under three hours to steal the car, drive it to a safe house, and plunder it for parts.
How to avoid being hijacked
Cartrack shared these tips to avoid a hijacking:
- Check if you are being followed. If you think you may be, call the police, a community security company, or a loved one for help.
- Be vigilant of your surroundings when approaching home. Check the street for suspicious activity and/or nearby parked cars.
- Look around when entering your driveway, and always wait for your gate to close before climbing out of the car.
- Be alert when climbing into your vehicle. Lock your doors immediately once you are inside.
- Pay attention while driving. Plan your routes and avoid getting lost.
- Be extra aware in high crime areas.
