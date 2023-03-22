Stormtrak(ing) Ford Ranger returns with landfall in Thailand

Charl Bosch

One of the special edition versions of the previous generation Ford Ranger, the Blue Oval has revived the Stormtrak moniker for the all-new T6.2 iteration at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

Initially earmarked for Europe only before being made available in South Africa similar to the Thunder that preceded it, the new Stormtrak is again modelled on the Wildtrak but if reports from Thailand are to be believed, not as a special edition as the case at had been.

What has changed?

Compared to the Wildtrak, the Stormtrak’s visual adaptions include Asphalt Black 20-inch alloy wheels with a single Race Red insert, a gloss black grille also with Race Red detailing, the familiar Stormtrak lettering at the base of the front doors and on the tailgate, and newly introduced graphics on the side of the loadbox and rear doors.

Black decals down the side and at the rear are both new. Image: autotest.com.ar.

Besides the option of the electric roller shutter, that come as standard on the previous generation Stormtrak as the main item that differed it from the Wildtrak, the biggest new addition is what Ford calls the Flexible Rack System.

In essence, the setup involves the traditional styling bar behind the cab making way for a loading rack placed on sliders integrated into the sides of the loadbin.

Reportedly, this can be configured in five ways and also removed when not in use. The final addition are the roof rails that work in tandem with the rack to accommodate larger than normal items. According to Ford, the maximum weight varies from 80 kg and 250 kg.

Subtle changes have taken place to the existing interior. Image: autotest.com.ar.

The third option for buyers not keen on the Flexible Rack System is the same steel sports bar the previous Ranger FX4 and XL Sport models came out with.

Wildtrak plus more inside

Inside, the Stormtrak’s interior difference include leather and suede seats with red stitching, a red Stormtrak badge above the glovebox on the passenger’s side, red Stormtrak embroidered seats and red stitching on the steering wheel, centre console and stubby gear lever.

Being based on the Wildtrak means the Stormtrak’s standard features list consists of a six-speaker sound system, the 12.4-inch SYNC 4 touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree surround-view camera system, the 12-inch digital instrument cluster, Matrix LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, Roll-Over Mitigation, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Steering Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

Stormtrak embroidered seatbacks also return. Image: autotest.com.ar.

No V6

Up front, only one engine provides motivation, but seeing as Thai-market Rangers don’t have access to the 184kW/600Nm 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6, the sole unit is the 2.0-litre bi-turbo Panther four-cylinder rated at 154kW/500Nm.

The e-shifter included and reconfigured General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic is again the only transmission option available. In fact, the only technical option is buyers selecting between rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive.

South Africa awaits confirmation

In Thailand, pricing for the Stormtrak kicks-off at 1 264 000 baht (R675 402) with the 4×4 commanding a sticker of 1 399 000 (R747 537). A choice of four colours have been allocated; Meteor Grey, Arctic White, Absolute Black and Sedona Orange.

For now, the new Stormtrak remains exclusive to Thailand, but as the moniker’s track record has shown, don’t be surprised if Ford South Africa makes an announcement later this year confirming its return to the local market positioned between the Wildtrak and the Raptor.

Additional information from grandprix.co.th and autotest.com.ar.

