Ford Tourneo range expanded with new entry-level Active variant

Ford has added a second model to the Tourneo line-up in the form of the new entry-level Active. Image: Ford

Shown publicly for the first time at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State last year, Ford has expanded the Tourneo passenger van range with a new entry-level variant called the Active.

Active vs Trend

A new moniker for South Africa, the Active takes-up station below the Trend differing little aesthetically, but without a number of features as a means of reducing costs.

While items such as the 13-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the eight-inch instrument cluster and multiple USB outlets remain, the Active loses the Trend’s dual-zone climate control, heated front seat, wireless smartphone charger and individual front seat armrests.

It does, however, get pull-up side window blinds, conventional automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start and the drive mode selector with four settings; Slippery, Eco, Normal and Tow/Haul.

Omitting privacy glass as well, the Active’s safety and driver assistance sheet has been carried over unchanged from the Trend, meaning the inclusion of a tyre pressure monitor, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Launch Assist, a reverse camera, Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Alert, Collision Mitigation Braking, cruise control and Lane Keep Assist.

Same oily bits

As well as keeping its eight-seat configuration, up front, Ford has made no mechanical changes to the Active’s powertrain, meaning the same 100kW/360Nm outputs from the single turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine.

A steering column-mounted lever for the eight-speed automatic gearbox is again the sole transmission option.

In addition, the Active carries over the nitrous oxide reducing AdBlue sedative sprayed into the exhaust system from a 20-litre tank, as well as the same 2 500 kg tow rating for a braked trailer as the Trend.

Price

Now available, the Tourneo Active’s sticker price includes a four-year/120 000 km warranty with a six-year/90 000 km service plan being a cost option.

Tourneo 2.0 SiT Active LWB AT – R1 050 000

Tourneo 2.0 SiT Trend LWB AT – R1 076 000

