Ford Tourneo range expanded with new entry-level Active variant

By Charl Bosch

13 Mar 2025

Shown publicly for the first time at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State last year, Ford...

Ford Toureno Active priced in South Africa

Ford has added a second model to the Tourneo line-up in the form of the new entry-level Active. Image: Ford

Shown publicly for the first time at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State last year, Ford has expanded the Tourneo passenger van range with a new entry-level variant called the Active.

Active vs Trend

A new moniker for South Africa, the Active takes-up station below the Trend differing little aesthetically, but without a number of features as a means of reducing costs.

While items such as the 13-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the eight-inch instrument cluster and multiple USB outlets remain, the Active loses the Trend’s dual-zone climate control, heated front seat, wireless smartphone charger and individual front seat armrests.

It does, however, get pull-up side window blinds, conventional automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start and the drive mode selector with four settings; Slippery, Eco, Normal and Tow/Haul.

Omitting privacy glass as well, the Active’s safety and driver assistance sheet has been carried over unchanged from the Trend, meaning the inclusion of a tyre pressure monitor, front and rear parking sensors, Hill Launch Assist, a reverse camera, Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Alert, Collision Mitigation Braking, cruise control and Lane Keep Assist.

Same oily bits

As well as keeping its eight-seat configuration, up front, Ford has made no mechanical changes to the Active’s powertrain, meaning the same 100kW/360Nm outputs from the single turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine.

A steering column-mounted lever for the eight-speed automatic gearbox is again the sole transmission option.

In addition, the Active carries over the nitrous oxide reducing AdBlue sedative sprayed into the exhaust system from a 20-litre tank, as well as the same 2 500 kg tow rating for a braked trailer as the Trend.

Price

Now available, the Tourneo Active’s sticker price includes a four-year/120 000 km warranty with a six-year/90 000 km service plan being a cost option.

  • Tourneo 2.0 SiT Active LWB AT – R1 050 000
  • Tourneo 2.0 SiT Trend LWB AT – R1 076 000

EDITOR'S CHOICE

