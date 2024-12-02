Old vs new: My Kia Picanto was perfect for what I needed – but it’s time for an upgrade

After driving a Kia Picanto for years, I got to test the 2024 version for a few days. I didn't want to give it back.

I’m not a petrolhead. I’ve always considered a car as merely a thing to get me from one place to another. I was partly for this reason I decided to buy myself a second-hand Kia Picanto during the Covid lockdown.

With our movement limited, I needed a car that would fulfil the most basic of services. At the time, a woman was emigrating and needed to get rid of her car, and I jumped at the opportunity.

My Picanto lx was perfect for what I needed at the time. I’ve always liked a small car that can be used to nip around town. It was also cheap and easy to maintain.

So, when I was asked to drive the latest model of the Picanto, I assumed I would be driving a slightly updated version without the fancy features that come with most cars these days.

Kia Picanto: I will miss infotainment system the most

That idea was blown out the water as soon as I got in the vehicle. This seemed nothing like the car I’ve been driving in for the last few years.

The first thing that grabbed my attention was the infotainment system. It literally screamed at me as soon as I put the key in the ignition. It’s also one of the features I miss the most now that I’ve given the car back.

The interior of the new Kia Picanto 1.2 EX manual. Picture: Charl Bosch

Although it’s not new technology, I’ve never had a car with this before. Being able to connect to my phone and play whatever music I felt like listening to on my Apple Music app made me realise what I’ve been missing out on for so many years.

The outdated, and worn out, interior of my old Kia Picanto. Picture: Charl Bosch.

There are other features, such as the rear-view camera and hill start assist seemed odd at first but after a few drives seemed as natural as braking. I’ve always said to anyone willing to listen that I don’t need those extras in my car. After experiencing them for a couple of weeks, I’m not able to say that anymore.

Fuel efficiency and power

One thing I’ve always appreciated about my Picanto is that it is agile and light on fuel. I thought the trade-off for this was that my car lacked any power. Zipping along roads in most parts of Johannesburg is fine, but when taking it out on the highway the 1.1 litre engine starts taking strain.

A few months ago, I drove to Nelspruit and the only things slower than me on some of the steep hills were the massive coal trucks.

I expected the 1.2-litre EX model to be similar. It’s still nippy, but I didn’t have to worry about losing power on long inclines on the road. In fact, while driving to the office on the N1 highway every day, I no longer had to keep an eye on the rear-view mirror in case another car was accelerating behind me.

The ride was also smooth, and I enjoyed not having the steering wheel shake as I reached 120km/h. The steering wheel is also covered in leather. Generally, the finishings in the 2024 version are modern and elegant. The interior of my old car looks cheap.

The rear of the two Kia Picantos. Picture: Charl Bosch

And the 2024 Picanto EX is still fuel efficient. After driving to the office and back on the highway for a few days, the fuel gauge didn’t move. I thought it might have been faulty – turns out the engine sips fuel.

Not suitable for tall people with lots of bags

There are some small things that annoyed me though.

The sound on the radio automatically gets turned down when putting the car in reverse. I assume there is a reason for this, I just can’t figure out what it is.

Although the Kia Picanto has improved over the years, the boot is still tiny. Picture: Charl Bosch

The boot space is also ridiculously small. All I need in the boot is my laptop and maybe a sports bag. If, however, I wanted to go on a road trip with my wife, trying to get all our luggage in that space would make it seem like a shoe box.

I assume this would be more problematic for parents. School bags, sports gear and school projects require a lot of space.

The leg space for passengers in the back seat is also at a premium.

These are minor issues though, especially when you consider the price that the new Picanto EX comes at (R284 995).

All in all, the new Picanto is fun to drive. I think it’s time for me to get an upgrade.

