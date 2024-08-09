Sport suited Ford Everest makes its case for being range’s ideal

Once base model tops the four-cylinder range and shows why its premium over the XLT is justified.

At nearly R100 000 more than the comparative four-wheel-drive XLT, the Sport looks positively more eye-catching and worth the premium.

Introduced as the effective base model below the top-spec Platinum at its local launch two years ago, the Sport version of the new Ford Everest has evolved into an unsuspecting range-topper arguably worthy of its now R1-million plus price tag.

The look of… love?

Whereas the locally made previous generation represented a special edition based on the XLT similar to what the FX4 had been to the Ranger, the now Thailand-made Sport took a different route by showing what the eventual new XLT would lose when it eventually debuted.

Indeed, the XLT’s unveiling alongside the Wildtrak last year proved exactly that, while at the same time pushing the Sport a notch higher to become the range-topping four-cylinder Everest model below the V6-engine Wildtrak.

While not aimed at hardcore off-road as the Ranger XLT-based Tremor, the Sport’s largely cosmetic upgrades are anything but gimmicky.



Besides the striking Blue Lighting paint option no other Everest can be decked-out in, the Sport receives black door handles and door mirror caps, a black grille and Sport badges, plus gloss black 20-inch or optional 18-inch alloy wheel wrapped in all-terrain tyres as a means of warranting its R1 068 800 sticker price versus the XLT’s R978 000.

Besides the black attire, both the side-steps and tow bar are included in the Sport’s sticker price.

Tested here in four-wheel-drive guise with the only option being rear-wheel-drive at the credit of R78 900, the weeklong stay substantiated post-launch mumblings about the Sport possibly being all the Everest you will never despite the allure of the Wildtrak and Platinum.

Nowhere as restrained as the Platinum or as macho as the Wildtrak, the Sport does its nomenclature justice by not only appearing more eye-catching and better looking than the XLT, but arguably also more menacing thanks to those black trimmings.

As standard, the Sport gets side-steps, black roof rails and a tow bar rated to tow the same 3 500 kg as the Ranger and indeed its arch rival, the Toyota Fortuner.

Interior attired correctly

Aesthetically pleasing, opening the Sport’s door reveals an interior differentiated solely from the XLT by the Sport branded front seatbacks on the leather seats.

As such, features such as the eight-inch digital instrument cluster, the 12-inch SYNC 4A infotainment system, wireless smartphone charger, 360-degree surround-view camera system, electric tailgate and five USB ports are all carried over.

Interior gets the 12-inch infotainment system and eight-inch digital instrument cluster as standard.

The same applies to the array of driver assistance systems comprising cruise control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Pre-Collision Warning Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Road Edge Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist and Driver Alert Detection.

In fact, the Sport’s only extra is an integrated 240-volt inverter also available on the Wildtrak.

As admittedly daft as warranting the Sport’s almost R100 000 premium over the XLT continues to sound based on spec being almost identical, a more substantial and complete feel somehow prevails without the same expectations as the Wildtrak.

Enough spec, tech and space

Compared to it and the Platinum, the Sport eschews the mousepad-like e-shifter of the General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox, for a normal gear lever which, as explained with The Citizen‘s long-term Ranger Tremor, makes for an engaging feel behind the wheel.

Positioned perfectly beside the driver no matter the position and height of the seat, the cabin ergonomics are equally proficient and in the case of the switchgear, chunky.

With all seven seats up, boot space measures 259-litres.

While our tester had covered over 27 000 km upon its arrival, built quality hadn’t suffered in complete contrast to the rattles that blighted the Wildtrak this writer sampled over the December festive season.

In fact, while the Sport still felt premium and its fit-and-finishes good, the tablet-like infotainment system will still prove difficult for those accustomed to the easy, plain-as-chips workings of the old eight-inch SYNC 3 display.

In a five-seat guise, a total of 898-litres can be accommodated.

Of course, familiarisation will make fathoming the system easy and second nature, though not as instantaneously as before.

Easier to get comfortable with, literally, are the seats and roominess of the interior. However, space in the third-row is tight and with all seven seats up, packing space falls to 259-litres.

In ‘panel van’ form, cargo capacity tops-out at 1 818-litres.

In what is likely to be the most common layout, dropping the third row sees boot space increase to 898-litres, or as much as 1 818-litres with the second row also folded.

With no panoramic present, headroom leaves little to complain about, as are the chances of smaller items falling out of the boot thanks to the curved lip at its base aptly called the apple catcher.

V6 not needed

As inventive as this is, along with the quirkiness of the sketch pad integrated into the infotainment system, the Sport’s main attribute is the 2.0-litre bi-turbo Panther diesel engine that feels anything but underpowered when stacked-up against the Wildtrak and Platinum’s 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6.

Outputting 154kW/500Nm versus 184kW/600Nm, the four-cylinder is more raucous and its surge more linear than the smooth bent-six’s explosive delivery.

Sport sits above the XLT as the flagship model with the 2.0-litre bi-turbo Panther diesel engine.

“Not a slouch” is perhaps the best description, though bizarrely, the recalibrated gearbox felt not as slick as usual and would hesitate when shifting down by hanging on to the selected gear for too long.

Not felt at any stage when piloting the Wildtrak or the XLT, the oddity is exasperated by the lack of a proper manual override that requires M mode to be selected, followed by the usage of the impractical and awkward buttons on the side of the gear knob.

Terrain Management system comes standard, as does the traditional part-time four-wheel-drive system without the 4A setting of the WIldtrak and Platinum.

While no use of the range transfer case or the Terrain Management system with its six modes; Eco, Normal, Slippery, Tow/Haul, Mud & Ruts and Sand was made, the likely outcome would have been similar to the Wildtrak.

Ideally suited to the road, the 20-inch wheels, wrapped in Goodyear Territory HT, are ill-suited for off-roading and will require constant care when venturing off of the beaten track to avoid punctures.

Standard 20-inch alloy wheels can be swapped for 18-inch all-terrains at no added cost.

Opting for the no-cost extra 18-inch all-terrains as mentioned, will undoubtedly prove more durable, however, it remains to be seen how it will impact the Everest’s on-road manners.

With the 20-inches fitted, the ride teeters on the firm side, but not overly and not to the detriment of overall quality.

Biggest difference from the XLT is the Sport branded black leather seats.

While care still had to be taken on less-than-ideal surfaces, despite the claimed 229 mm ground clearance, the suspension lived-up to the task without sending shudders into the cab.

As for the fuel consumption, the weeklong stay of just over 500 km returned an indicated best consumption figure of 9.5 L/100 km – well down on Ford’s somewhat optimistic 7.5 L/100 km claim.

Conclusion

While it lacks a number of features of the Wildtrak and Platinum, never mind the V6 engine, the Ford Everest Sport’s mid-range ranking is anything but disappointing.

Sport occupies permanent range residency as opposed to having been a limited edition of the previous generation Everest.

Occupying the middle ground as the saying goes often pays dividends in the long run and as with the original, the same rings true with the new Sport.

Specced accordingly and with an engine powerful and frugal enough, it simply ticks all the boxes and, as mentioned earlier, represents all the Everest you will ever need.

