Season 75 approved: F1’s calendar for 2025 will look like this

Abu Dhabi will again be the season finale, while Australia becomes the season opener for the first time since 2019.

Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka will be round 3 of the 2025 F1 season. Photo DPPI (Photo by DPPI / DPPI / DPPI via AFP)

Formula One will celebrate its 75th anniversary next year with another 24-race marathon calendar running from Australia in March through to Abu Dhabi in December.

Details of the 2025 season are virtually identical to this campaign, with the F1 circus pitching up in five of the world’s seven continents.

With the Muslim festival of Ramadan in March the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will be held in April.

ALSO READ: Liberty Media adds MotoGP to portfolio alongside Formula 1

The season-opening honours revert to Melbourne on March 16 followed by races in China, Japan, and then the Gulf double bill.

F1’s traditional four week summer break in August from Hungary to the Dutch Grand Prix is maintained.

There will once again be six sprint weekends, with dates still to be confirmed.

2025 F1 calendar

Screengrab of the 2025 Formula 1 season calendar. Image: formula1.com

“Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide,” F1 President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, said in an official statement of f1.com.

“We’re grateful to the FIA, our promoters, host city partners, and all the related ASNs for their commitment and support in delivering this schedule and securing what promises to be another fantastic year for Formula 1″.

In the same joint announcement, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said, “Formula One Management, under the direction of Stefano Domenicali, have produced a calendar which strikes a good blend of traditional circuits and modern venues”.

This weekend though sees the return of the Chinese Grand Prix for the first time since 2019, the penultimate “overseas” round before the season’s return to Europe on 19 May with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

In between will be the first of three visits to the United States with the Miami Grand Prix on 5 May.

Additional reporting by Charl Bosch

NOW READ: Record 24 race Formula 1 2024 calendar revealed